  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch Details Announced

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch Details Announced

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a revised design along with offering more features.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
16-Jan-23 03:52 PM IST
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch Details Announced banner
Highlights
  • Hyundai will launch the Grand i10 Nios on January 20, 2023.
  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will receive notable changes to the exterior.
  • There are also changes to the interior.

Hyundai Motor India will launch the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in India on January 20, 2022. The company recently opened bookings for the car at an initial token amount of Rs. 11,000 alongside the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift. The updated hatchback gets a revised design along with offering more features. However, the updated Grand i10 Nios is not only a cosmetic nip & tuck as there is a slight change to the powertrain options as well along with updates to the safety equipment of the car. 

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Revealed; Bookings Open

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a new grille that is now more rectangular in shape extending towards the edges of the redesigned bumper. The body-coloured panels sit along the outside edges that highlight the new housings for the re-designed Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), while the headlamps remain unchanged. The top-spec variants will get chrome detailing on the door handles while the alloy wheels too are of a new design. 

At the back, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets revised LED tail lamps with a connecting strip running the width between the units. The tailgate is also revised with the rear-view camera now sitting atop the Hyundai logo as compared to below it on the outgoing model. The Nios will be available in six single-tone exterior colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Additionally, the Sparks Green and Polar White will be offered with the option of a Black finished roof. 

Inside, the dashboard design of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios remains unchanged with notable updates including an analogue instrument cluster with a MID from the part-digital unit on the pre-facelift car. Hyundai will also offer a dual-tone grey or all-black cabin finish with the latter offered with either red or green highlights. 

In terms of safety, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will receive four airbags as standard with curtain airbags available as an option. Additionally, the hatchback can also be optioned with ESC, stability control, a rear-view camera, Hill Start Assist, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Under the hood, the powertrain options are now revised with the turbo unit getting the axe. However, you do get the 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 82 bhp and 114 Nm as well as 1.2-litre unit coupled to a CNG unit that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The former will be available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox while the latter only gets a manual.

Related Articles
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Rivals: Specs & Price Comparison
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Rivals: Specs & Price Comparison
3 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2014 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TiVCT Petrol Trend BS IV
2014 Ford
EcoSport 1.5 TiVCT Petrol Trend BS IV
50,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2014 Honda City 1.5 V MT
2014 Honda
City 1.5 V MT
87,067 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
5.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
car
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Starts at ₹ 5.43 Lakh
0
8.5
10
c&b expert Rating

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Hyundai Cars

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line