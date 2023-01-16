2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch Details Announced

Hyundai Motor India will launch the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in India on January 20, 2022. The company recently opened bookings for the car at an initial token amount of Rs. 11,000 alongside the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift. The updated hatchback gets a revised design along with offering more features. However, the updated Grand i10 Nios is not only a cosmetic nip & tuck as there is a slight change to the powertrain options as well along with updates to the safety equipment of the car.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a new grille that is now more rectangular in shape extending towards the edges of the redesigned bumper. The body-coloured panels sit along the outside edges that highlight the new housings for the re-designed Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), while the headlamps remain unchanged. The top-spec variants will get chrome detailing on the door handles while the alloy wheels too are of a new design.

At the back, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets revised LED tail lamps with a connecting strip running the width between the units. The tailgate is also revised with the rear-view camera now sitting atop the Hyundai logo as compared to below it on the outgoing model. The Nios will be available in six single-tone exterior colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Additionally, the Sparks Green and Polar White will be offered with the option of a Black finished roof.

Inside, the dashboard design of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios remains unchanged with notable updates including an analogue instrument cluster with a MID from the part-digital unit on the pre-facelift car. Hyundai will also offer a dual-tone grey or all-black cabin finish with the latter offered with either red or green highlights.

In terms of safety, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will receive four airbags as standard with curtain airbags available as an option. Additionally, the hatchback can also be optioned with ESC, stability control, a rear-view camera, Hill Start Assist, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Under the hood, the powertrain options are now revised with the turbo unit getting the axe. However, you do get the 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 82 bhp and 114 Nm as well as 1.2-litre unit coupled to a CNG unit that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The former will be available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox while the latter only gets a manual.