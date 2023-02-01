2023 KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled; Gets Spoked Wheels & A New Livery

KTM has unveiled the 2023 390 Adventure globally. The new 390 Adventure gets just one update, in that it rides on light black anodised spoked wheels instead of alloy wheels. The upgrade means that the motorcycle will be better equipped to handle off-road duties right out of the showroom, as earlier, the spoked wheels were only available as an add-on accessory.

The 2023 model also gets a new Orange and Black livery, refreshing the way it looks. Other than that though, the motorcycle is pretty much identical to its predecessor. The 390 Adventure is powered by a 373 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder rev-happy powerhouse which continues to deliver 44 bhp & 37 Nm torque. The engine is paired to the same 6-speed gearbox which gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

As always, the motorcycle gets plenty of features on offer, including ride-by-wire, traction control, dual-channel ABS with an off-road mode, and also a dedicated off-road riding mode which allows more slip on the rear wheel. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be launched in India in the coming months, and may also see a small price bump when compared to the outgoing model.