2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts Globally

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the updated Urus S which is essentially a facelifted avatar of the Italian Super SUV . Now we got a glimpse of the facelifted Urus in form of the Urus Performante at the Concours d'Elegance, Pebble Beach in August this year, but the Urus S is the true successor of the SUV in its basic guise. The Lamborghini Urus S is a more subtle alternative to the Performante. Under its hood is the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine belting out 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

Now the Lamborghini Urus Performante has shredded around 47 kg and so was lighter on its feet. The Urus S though, is heavier and just a bit slower compared to the Performante which did the 0-100 kmph run in just 3.3 seconds. That said, both versions share the top-speed which is limited to 305 kmph. In-turn, the Urus S does the 0-200 kmph sprint in just 12.5 seconds and is ready to take on its rivals like the new Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga Speed among others.

The interior gets a bi-colour trim with two-tone leather upholsteries.

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S will have more customisation options like a matte titanium 22-inch wheels along with bronze 23-inchers. Buyers can also go for an exposed carbon fibre roof and matte or glossy black exhaust tips instead of the brushed steel finish of the newly designed setup exhaust. Moreover, there is a standard stainless steel underbody element finished in matte black and a painted carbon fibre hood with matte black air intakes. On the inside, there are fresh two-tone leather upholsteries and bi-colour trim. The company is yet to give a word on the hybrid version of the Urus which is expected to hit the road early 2023.