2023 Miami GP Qualifying: Sergio Perez Gets Pole Position with Verstappen Finishing on P9

Owing to a late red flag in Q3, Max Verstappen, unable to finish his flying lap, had to settle for P9 while Hamilton secured a P13
authorBy Yash Krishnan
3 mins read
07-May-23 02:21 PM IST
Miami GP (1).jpg

F1 Qualifiers for the Miami Grand Prix ended in a stunning result, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both being unable to qualify at the start of the grid. Hamilton exited early in Q2 due to a miserable weekend with the Mercedes F1 car and was able to qualify only in P13. 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation

 

Image Credits - Twitter

 

Verstappen couldn’t finish his flying lap and had to settle for P9 due to a late red flag in Q3 owing to a crash by Ferrrai’s Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s teammate and rival, Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, took pole position alongside Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin. 

 

 

Kevin Magnussen from Haas showcased his skills by securing P4 at the grid, which is an excellent start for the team struggling in the mid-field battles. The current grid lineup stands at Sergio Perez on the pole, followed by Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz in third position. Moreover, many concerns were also raised over several unsafe releases in the pits, with Nico Hulkenberg nearly crashing into the AlphaTauri while exiting the pit lane. 

 

 

Other teams well-positioned include Alpine and Ferrari, the other two teams with two drivers inside the Top 10. Logan Sergeant finished last in qualifying on a course the Fort Lauderdale native could call home.

 

 

2023 F1 Miami GP Qualifying Results 

 

POS 

Driver

Team

1Sergio PerezRed Bull
2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
3Carlos SainzFerrari
4Kevin MagnussenHaas
5Pierre GaslyAlpine 
6George RussellMercedes
7Charles LeclercFerrari
8Esteban OconAlpine
9Max VerstappenRed Bull
10Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo
11Alex AlbonWilliams
12Nico HulkenbergHaas
13Lewis HamiltonMercedes
14Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo
15Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri
16Lando NorrisMcLaren
17Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri
18Lance StrollAston Martin
19Oscar PiastriMcLaren
20Logan SargeantWilliams
