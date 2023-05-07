2023 Miami GP Qualifying: Sergio Perez Gets Pole Position with Verstappen Finishing on P9

F1 Qualifiers for the Miami Grand Prix ended in a stunning result, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both being unable to qualify at the start of the grid. Hamilton exited early in Q2 due to a miserable weekend with the Mercedes F1 car and was able to qualify only in P13.

Also Read: Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation

Image Credits - Twitter

Verstappen couldn’t finish his flying lap and had to settle for P9 due to a late red flag in Q3 owing to a crash by Ferrrai’s Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s teammate and rival, Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, took pole position alongside Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

Kevin Magnussen from Haas showcased his skills by securing P4 at the grid, which is an excellent start for the team struggling in the mid-field battles. The current grid lineup stands at Sergio Perez on the pole, followed by Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz in third position. Moreover, many concerns were also raised over several unsafe releases in the pits, with Nico Hulkenberg nearly crashing into the AlphaTauri while exiting the pit lane.

Other teams well-positioned include Alpine and Ferrari, the other two teams with two drivers inside the Top 10. Logan Sergeant finished last in qualifying on a course the Fort Lauderdale native could call home.

2023 F1 Miami GP Qualifying Results