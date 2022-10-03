2023 Toyota Corolla Unveiled In Japan

The 12th generation Toyota Corrolla has been around in the global markets since 2018 and the Japanese carmaker has now given it a nip and tuck for model year 2023. To begin with, it now gets revised headlights and a new grille while boasts the new 'C' badge up front with the blue background, denoting that it's electrified. Changes at the rear are limited to a revised bumper styling while it continues with the 'Toyota' badge with the blue background.

The 1.8-liter, four-cylinder hybrid powertrain is paired with a more potent electric motor now while the 1.5- and 2.0-liter petrol models have revised engines offering improved fuel economy. There are new body colours to choose from as well. On the inside, the Japan specced car gets an update from the eight-inch touchscreen to the new 10.5-inch infotainment unit. It now features wireless Apple CarPlay as standard while Wi-Fi connectivity is available as an option.

Toyota has also updated the 2023 Corolla with few more safety features. Front and rear parking sensors are offered as standard in higher trims while an extended array of safety kit is offered with select variants. It includes ADAS features like Proactive Driving Assist that helps the driver avoid getting too close to pedestrians, bicycles, and parked vehicles by automatically steering and applying the brakes.

The new Toyota Corolla also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates for its safety suit and the pre-crash safety system can now detect oncoming vehicles when turning right at an intersection along with pedestrians crossing the road when turning right or left.