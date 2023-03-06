2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Revealed with Revised Looks, Updated Tech

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2023 ID.3 facelift two and a half years after it was first launched in global markets. The all-electric hatchback from Volkswagen has been given a comprehensive upgrade including revised styling, and the latest software. Volkswagen said that it had brought the updated ID.3 – dubbed the second-gen ID.3 by VW - to the market earlier than planned due to issues with the outgoing electric hatchback’s software and interior quality.

Speaking about the car Imelda Labbe, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen said, “With the second-generation of the ID.3, we are continuing the success story of our ID. family. The design has matured and the materials in the interior have been significantly upgraded. The new ID.3 demonstrates our clear commitment to quality, design and operability, and we have systematically taken on board the wishes of our customers.”

The new ID.3 comes with the latest generation of Volkswagens ID software package. The 5.3-inch digital driver display has been retained with the dashboard now featuring a larger standard-fit 12-inch touch display for the navigation system, telephone functions, media, assist systems and vehicle settings. The new touchscreen runs an updated UI with redesigned layout and menus. Other changes to the cabin include greater use of soft touch materials on parts like the door panels along with the use of recycled materials.

In addition, numerous suggestions from customers were collected and implemented as product improvements and to enhance the standard equipment package.

On the outside, the updated electric hatchback gets a reprofiled front bumper with redesigned air ducts while the bonnet now appears longer than before with the blacked-out section dropped in the updated model. At the rear, the tail-light designs are all-new, including the off-beat X-shaped daytime-running lights and refreshed indicators. The wheel design too is new for the 2023 model. VW says that it has also optimised the aerodynamics by improving airflow around the front wheels.

The ID 3 is still based on the MEB platform and gets to keep the same rear-mounted motor and batteries as before. However, in a bid to streamline production, the line-up has been reduced, with Pro and Pro S being the only variants on offer, with an identical 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque on tap in both variants. The former features a 58 kWh battery, giving it a range of 426km, and the latter a 77 kWh pack for 546 km. In line with changes made to the larger ID 4, Volkswagen has increased the ID 3’s maximum DC rapid-charging rate from 125kW to 170kW. Charging is easier and even more convenient with the new ID.3, thanks to standard functions such as Plug & Charge where the vehicle authenticates itself and starts the charging process when the charging cable is plugged in at a charging station.