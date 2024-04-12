2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style

Following a teaser shared last month, Force Motors has once again teased the upcoming Gurkha SUV, providing a peek at what to expect. Alongside the introduction of the Gurkha 5-door variant, the brand is set to unveil a refreshed 3-door model as well, which was discontinued in April 2023 due to the stringent BS6 Phase II norms.

Expect similar design cues with minor tweaks on both 3- and 5-door body styles.

The latest teaser showcases more details on the design of the upcoming 5-door Gurkha SUV. It also shows distinctive design cues as compared to the models which were spied testing previously. That said, the round headlamps with small DRL blocks have been retained from the previous iteration, while the SUV maintains its iconic boxy and upright profile. However, minor tweaks are expected to the fascia and rear sections of the 3-door version.

Furthermore, the teaser showcases the revamped alloy wheel design, likely measuring 17 inches shod in similar 245/70 R16 tyres and squared wheel arches. Moreover, functional and practical accessories such as a rear ladder and a roof rack featuring a jerry can holder, along with the signature snorkel, were noticed in the latest teaser.

On the inside, the Gurkha 3-door is likely to stick to the previous seating layout; the 5-door variant is anticipated to offer various seating layouts, including three rows. The middle row may feature a conventional bench seat, replacing the individual seats found in the 3-door version. Captain seats could be an option for the third row in the case of a three-row layout.

Force Gurkha 3-door to be launched along with the 5-door version.

Under the hood, the Gurkha 5-door is expected to house the same 2.6-liter, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, generating 91 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It is expected to be available in both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations, with the latter boasting locking differentials on each axle.

The decision to reintroduce both iterations of the Gurkha signals Force Motors' reentry into the market. While the 3-door variant aims to compete with vehicles like the Mahindra Thar, the 5-door model is poised to challenge upcoming offerings such as the Thar 5-door. Both versions are slated to be launched in the coming weeks.

In terms of its price, the Gurkha 3-door is likely to carry a slight premium over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Gurkha 5-door is expected to command a higher price point than its smaller version.