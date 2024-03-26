Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024

Force Motors has teased the new Gurkha 5-Door ahead of its expected launch in the coming months. The new addition to the Gurkha range comes almost three years after the debut of the current-gen Gurkha which to date has been sold solely in a three-door bodystyle. The previous-gen Gurkha had been sold in both three-door and five-door bodystyles.

The teasers provides a glimpse of the 5-Door in profile with the SUV losing none of its boxy and upright proportions inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-class. The Gurkha 5-Door retains all the body lines of its 3-Door sibling with the most notable changes coming in the form of its longer wheelbase, rear doors and tweaks to the glasshouse – the large rear windows replaced by smaller units. Spy shots of test cars have also indicated that the larger Gurkha will get a revised front fascia with a revised grille and more square headlamps compared to the 3-Door's round units.

Inside, expect the cabin of the 5-Door to share many elements with the smaller 3-Door including the design of the dashboard and centre console though Force Motors could offer some additional features over the 3-Door. The 5-Door crucially is expected to come with three rows of seating with the individual seats in the middle row likely to be replaced by a conventional bench seat.

On the powertrain front, expect the Gurkha 5-Door to come with the same 2.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine pushing out 91 bhp and 250 Nm. Expect the 5-Door to be offered in both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 spec with the latter featuring locking differentials on each axle.

Interestingly, India is not the first country where the new Gurkha 5-Door will make its debut with the vehicle previously showcased as the Ksatria SUV in Indonesia at the country's defense expo back in 2022.

The Gurkha 5-Door will directly rival the upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar and will also see competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.