Force Gurkha Pick-Up Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

It’s no secret that Force Motors is working on a pick-up based on the Gurkha 4x4 SUV. Unlike its SUV counterpart, the new pick-up will be a 4-door double cab vehicle with a flatbed at the back. The Gurkha-based pick-up has already been spotted testing in India without any camouflage. However, car&bike reader Dalvinder Singh has sent us photos of a camouflaged test mule which appears to be a lower variant of this upcoming pick-up vehicle.

The pick-up vehicle will be based on the BS6 Gurkha 4x4 off-road SUV

The silhouette of the SUV is unmistakably of the Gurkha, especially the front section. However, unlike the previous test mule, which came with projector units with LED DRLs similar to the Gurkha, here the pick-up comes with simpler, flat halogen headlamps. However, the vehicle is also seen with foglamps along with a massive grille.

We also get to see the signature snorkel, flared wheel arches, and the same dual-tone alloy wheels that we saw on the previous test mule. Furthermore, the rear deck area has been covered here with a soft-top cover, which could be offered as an accessory with the vehicle once it’s launched. The rear of the pick-up continues to borrow design cues from the Gurkha and has the same tail lamps too. The loading bay door opens sideways like Gurkha’s rear door, instead of collapsing down like on most pick-ups.

The Gurkha-based pick-up is likely to come with the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine

Under the hood, the Gurkha-based pick-up is likely to come with the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine as well, which puts out 90 bhp and 250 Nm. However, Force Motors may also consider getting a more powerful engine for the Gurkha pick-up & the Gurkha 5-door, thanks to their larger dimensions.

