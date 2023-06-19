  • Home
Force Gurkha Pick-Up Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

This camouflaged test mule of the Gurkha Pick-Up comes with a bunch of new updates.
19-Jun-23 09:37 PM IST
Highlights
  • New images of the Gurkha-based pick-up vehicle have surfaced
  • The test mule comes with a set of simple halogen headlamps
  • The pick-up vehicle is likely to be launched in India soon

It’s no secret that Force Motors is working on a pick-up based on the Gurkha 4x4 SUV. Unlike its SUV counterpart, the new pick-up will be a 4-door double cab vehicle with a flatbed at the back. The Gurkha-based pick-up has already been spotted testing in India without any camouflage. However, car&bike reader Dalvinder Singh has sent us photos of a camouflaged test mule which appears to be a lower variant of this upcoming pick-up vehicle.

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha Based Pick-Up Spotted Testing For The First Time

 

The pick-up vehicle will be based on the BS6 Gurkha 4x4 off-road SUV

 

The silhouette of the SUV is unmistakably of the Gurkha, especially the front section. However, unlike the previous test mule, which came with projector units with LED DRLs similar to the Gurkha, here the pick-up comes with simpler, flat halogen headlamps. However, the vehicle is also seen with foglamps along with a massive grille.

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha 5-Door & Double Cab Pick-up Showcased In Indonesia

 

We also get to see the signature snorkel, flared wheel arches, and the same dual-tone alloy wheels that we saw on the previous test mule. Furthermore, the rear deck area has been covered here with a soft-top cover, which could be offered as an accessory with the vehicle once it’s launched. The rear of the pick-up continues to borrow design cues from the Gurkha and has the same tail lamps too. The loading bay door opens sideways like Gurkha’s rear door, instead of collapsing down like on most pick-ups.

 

The Gurkha-based pick-up is likely to come with the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine 

 

Under the hood, the Gurkha-based pick-up is likely to come with the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine as well, which puts out 90 bhp and 250 Nm. However, Force Motors may also consider getting a more powerful engine for the Gurkha pick-up & the Gurkha 5-door, thanks to their larger dimensions.

 

Photo Credit: Dalvinder Singh 

