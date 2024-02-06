Login

MW Motors’ Spartan 2.0 Is An All-Electric Force Gurkha With Up To 240 KM Range

The Spartan 2.0 uses the Force Gurkha’s bodyshell, chassis, suspension and interior, while the motor and BMS have been developed by the Czech firm.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 6, 2024

Highlights

  • The MW Motors Spartan 2.0 is based on the Force Gurkha, retaining most of the off-roader’s original components.
  • MW sources the battery from a Chinese supplier with other components developed in-house.
  • The Spartan 2.0 promises a range of up to 240 km.

The Force Gurkha is a capable off-roader that competes against the Mahindra Thar in the segment. While Mahindra has previewed an electrified version of the Thar in the form of the Thar.e concept, a Czech start-up has already built an electric version of the Force Gurkha. MW Motors has revealed an all-electric SUV based on the Gurkha christened Spartan 2.0. The new offering promises a range of 240 km on a single charge while retaining the off-road credentials of its donor model.

 

The Spartan 2.0 is built in an official collaboration between MW Motors and Force Motors. The Indian automaker provides the bodyshell, ladder-frame chassis, suspension and off-road components. The interior too has been carried over from the Gurkha. MW sources the battery from a Chinese supplier, while other components including the motor, BMS and more have been developed by MW Motors for the Spartan 2.0.

 

The kerb weight of the Spartan 2.0 is 2,350 kg.

 

The reason why this is the Spartan 2.0 is that the original MW Spartan was a conversion based on the UAZ Hunter, a civilian version of a Russian military 4x4 tracing its origins to 1971.

 

Power on the MW Spartan 2.0 comes from an electric motor that develops 175 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque. The electric off-roader comes with a transfer case that gives the model manually selectable two- and four-wheel drive modes, and high and low ranges. The Spartan 2.0 also comes with manually lockable differentials at the front and rear along with hill descent control.

 

Equipped with manually lockable differentials and hill descent control.

 

The electric offering packs a 57.4 kWh battery pack placed under the bonnet with a 240 km claimed range. A 20-80 per cent charge can be completed in 30 minutes when plugged into a 90 kW DC fast charger, as per MW Motors. The model also comes with vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing users to charge power tools and other equipment up to 230 volts.

 

When it comes to off-road capability, the Spartan 2.0 gets a 38-degree approach angle, a 35-degree departure angle, and a breakover angle of 25 degrees. The kerb weight is 2,350 kg and the Spartan 2.0 has a tow capacity of 3,000 kg. The suspension setup comprises coil springs and an anti-roll bar at either end.

 

The Spartan 2.0 also has a full-digital instruments display.

 

The MW Spartan 2.0 electric off-roader is sold as a commercial vehicle in Europe, which means the rear seats have been removed in favour of a larger cargo hold. The rest of the interior including the touchscreen infotainment system, dashboard layout, steering wheel, and cloth upholstery on the seats has been carried over.

 

Both Mahindra and Force are working to bring their 5-door iterations of the Thar and Gurkha respectively in the coming months.

