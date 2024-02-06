MW Motors’ Spartan 2.0 Is An All-Electric Force Gurkha With Up To 240 KM Range
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
Highlights
- The MW Motors Spartan 2.0 is based on the Force Gurkha, retaining most of the off-roader’s original components.
- MW sources the battery from a Chinese supplier with other components developed in-house.
- The Spartan 2.0 promises a range of up to 240 km.
The Force Gurkha is a capable off-roader that competes against the Mahindra Thar in the segment. While Mahindra has previewed an electrified version of the Thar in the form of the Thar.e concept, a Czech start-up has already built an electric version of the Force Gurkha. MW Motors has revealed an all-electric SUV based on the Gurkha christened Spartan 2.0. The new offering promises a range of 240 km on a single charge while retaining the off-road credentials of its donor model.
Also Read: Force Gurkha Pick-Up Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch
The Spartan 2.0 is built in an official collaboration between MW Motors and Force Motors. The Indian automaker provides the bodyshell, ladder-frame chassis, suspension and off-road components. The interior too has been carried over from the Gurkha. MW sources the battery from a Chinese supplier, while other components including the motor, BMS and more have been developed by MW Motors for the Spartan 2.0.
The kerb weight of the Spartan 2.0 is 2,350 kg.
The reason why this is the Spartan 2.0 is that the original MW Spartan was a conversion based on the UAZ Hunter, a civilian version of a Russian military 4x4 tracing its origins to 1971.
Power on the MW Spartan 2.0 comes from an electric motor that develops 175 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque. The electric off-roader comes with a transfer case that gives the model manually selectable two- and four-wheel drive modes, and high and low ranges. The Spartan 2.0 also comes with manually lockable differentials at the front and rear along with hill descent control.
Equipped with manually lockable differentials and hill descent control.
The electric offering packs a 57.4 kWh battery pack placed under the bonnet with a 240 km claimed range. A 20-80 per cent charge can be completed in 30 minutes when plugged into a 90 kW DC fast charger, as per MW Motors. The model also comes with vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing users to charge power tools and other equipment up to 230 volts.
Also Read: Top 5 Off-Road Cars In India
When it comes to off-road capability, the Spartan 2.0 gets a 38-degree approach angle, a 35-degree departure angle, and a breakover angle of 25 degrees. The kerb weight is 2,350 kg and the Spartan 2.0 has a tow capacity of 3,000 kg. The suspension setup comprises coil springs and an anti-roll bar at either end.
The Spartan 2.0 also has a full-digital instruments display.
The MW Spartan 2.0 electric off-roader is sold as a commercial vehicle in Europe, which means the rear seats have been removed in favour of a larger cargo hold. The rest of the interior including the touchscreen infotainment system, dashboard layout, steering wheel, and cloth upholstery on the seats has been carried over.
Both Mahindra and Force are working to bring their 5-door iterations of the Thar and Gurkha respectively in the coming months.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12188 second ago
The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 pegs London as the most congested city in the world, while Bengaluru and Pune feature in the top 10 cities.
-11192 second ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.
-10367 second ago
Owners of the Huayra R Evo will enjoy exclusive track days as part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, accompanied by professional drivers and support staff.
-1268 second ago
Each NXT Gen race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.
18 minutes ago
Announcement of a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility follows JSW picking up a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India late in 2023.
18 hours ago
The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.
20 hours ago
The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.
21 hours ago
The Whitelock 'Tinker Toy', built by Simon Whitelock back in 2003, holds the Guinness World Record for the most cylinders in a vehicle engine.
1 day ago
The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.
1 day ago
Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
3 days ago
After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
4 days ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
7 days ago
The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products
9 days ago
This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard
10 days ago
Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance