2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Revealed; Will Have A Limited Production Run

KTM took the wraps off the 2024 890 Adventure R Rally along side the KTM Ultimate Desert Experience, in Morocco.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

08-Sep-23 02:45 PM IST

Highlights

  • 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled
  • Gets significant updates to make it off-road and rally ready
  • Not coming to India any time soon

The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally makes its global debut, along side the KTM Ultimate Desert Experience that will happen in Morocco in March 2024. Customers of the 890 Adventure R Rally will also have the opportunity to participate in the Desert Experience. The 890 Adventure R Rally will have limited production and only 700 units will be manufactured worldwide. Needless to say, the motorcycle has serious off-road capability. It is based on the 890 Adventure R and gets solid upgrades such as uprated suspension, heavy duty spoked rims, newer electronics and better protection against the elements.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

 

The motorcycle gets the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine making 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm as the 890 Adventure R and that is the where the similarities end. The ‘Rally’ spec version gets a slim race-ready seat and wider footpegs for better grip. Plus, it is suspended on WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork up front and a WP XPLOR PRO 6746 monoshock at the rear. Both units get a suspension travel of 270 mm. The motorcycle gets heavy duty Excel rims shod with Mitas Enduro Trail E-07 tyres.

In terms of protection, the Adventure R Rally gets an Aluminium guard for the rear master cylinder, carbon fibre guards for the fuel tank, a grill for engine protection, a bigger guard for front forks and Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket for better performance. Then you also have a standard Akrapovic Titanium exhaust which is 35 per cent lighter than the standard exhaust on the 890 Adventure R.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the motorcycle gets a ‘Tech Pack’, which includes a 5-inch TFT display, off-road ABS, traction control, turn-by-turn navigation and a variety of riding modes including a Rally mode, that are best suited to tackle the terrain ahead. One can also opt for a connectivity pack if required. 

The motorcycle is priced at $21,499 or Rs. 17.83 lakh and as much as we would love to see the motorcycle in India, most of the units are likely to be allocated for Europe and North America. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in early 2024, with pre-bookings beginning on September 20, 2023.  

