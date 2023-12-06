Login

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

  • The all-new Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine.
  • The car can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.
  • Mild-hybrid model to deliver a mileage of 24.5 km/L while the regular variant gets 23.4 km/L.

The technical specifications for the all-new Suzuki Swift have been revealed. The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has previously been spotted testing in India. Upon launch, it will be the fourth generation of the popular hatchback to go on sale in India. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

The Japanese-spec Swift is visually identical to the concept, showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility show

 

The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 81 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 108 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Japanese market also gets a mild-hybrid variant that offers greater fuel efficiency. In terms of mileage, the mild hybrid delivers an average of 24.5 km/l while the regular variant gets 23.4 km/l. It is however remains to be seen if Maruti will offer the mild-hybrid version of the Swift in India. The all-new Swift can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.  

The Japan-spec model will be offered in 9 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour options

 

The Japanese-spec Swift is visually identical to the concept, showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility show and is offered in 9 monotone and 4 dual-tone colour options. Inside, the car gets a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Other features on the car include an electric parking brake, heated seats, engine start-stop button, and voice control. However, it remains to be seen what Maruti Suzuki will offer on the India-spec version. 

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Inside, the car gets a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

 

The Japanese-spec hatchback is also equipped with ADAS and offers safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping function, blind spot monitor, sign recognition function and rear cross-traffic alert. Other safety features on the car include six airbags as standard, high beam assist, an omnidirectional monitor camera, an emergency stop signal and automatic headlamps among others. 

 

