2024 Toyota Corolla Introduces The Dark Nightshade Edition Across Sedan, Hatchback, and Hybrid Models

Toyota has unveiled the 2024 Corolla line-up, which marks the reintroduction of the Nightshade Edition trim. The Nightshade Edition offers a unique styling package for the Corolla Sedan, Hatchback, and, for the first time ever, the Hybrid model too. The Nightshade Edition features blacked-out side mirrors and rear badges, a black shark fin antenna, a lower diffuser, and vented sport wings which add to the vehicle's striking presence. Toyota has also incorporated a new rear lip spoiler.

Also Read: Toyota Conducts In-House Side Impact Test Of Raize SUV Following 'Wrongdoing' In Safety Certification Process

Buyers opting for the Nightshade Edition can choose from a select range of colour schemes like - Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, and Ice Cap. For the hatchback model, there are two-tone colour combinations available, such as Windchill Pearl with a black roof, Classic Silver with a black roof, or a solid Midnight Black Metallic.

The modifications include bronze-finished 18-inch wheels, setting the tone for the bold design. Further enhancements include the addition of a gloss-black sport mesh grille and blacked-out Toyota badges.

Also Read: Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross

All Corolla Nightshade models are built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). Its super-rigid structure, low centre of gravity and standard Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension with stabilizer bar and multi-link rear suspension.

The Nightshade Package can be added to the SE Premium trim, which offers additional features such as a power sunroof, wireless device charging, a blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert. These additions further enhance the Corolla's comfort, convenience, and safety aspects.

Inside the 2024 Corolla nightshade edition, the car is equipped with sports seats with fabric inserts, a 4.2-inch instrument display, and an 8-inch touchscreen display. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard, ensuring advanced safety features for drivers and passengers alike. Buyers also have the option to upgrade their sound system with the premium JBL Audio package, providing an enhanced audio experience to the owner.

Under the hood, the Corolla Hybrid is equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 bhp and two motor generators, enabling it to achieve an impressive 16.64 kmpl. On the other hand, the hatchback and sedan models feature a powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, generating 169 bhp for a dynamic driving experience.