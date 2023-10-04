2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled two models in its 2024 Scrambler line-up, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, which will replace the outgoing Scrambler 1200 XC, and an updated Scrambler 1200 XE. The new Scrambler 1200 range now gets new suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine with peak power and torque arriving slightly earlier in the rev range than previous models. More importantly though, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will become more affordable than before. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200.

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Range Revealed

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range is expected to be launched in India very soon.

Triumph Motorcycles India has not made an announcement yet of an India launch, but the 2024 Scrambler 1200 range was briefly listed on the Triumph India website with prices as well, before the page was taken down. So expect availability in India a few months from now, with bookings beginning soon.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400X India Launch Details Revealed

Two Variants, Different Approaches

Both the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X and Scrambler 1200 XE are scramblers in general, with the top-spec XE being the more off-road focussed variant.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range is offered in two variants, the Scrambler 1200 X and the Scrambler 1200 XE. The X is the more affordable road-focussed variant and also gets shorter seat height, while the top-spec XE is the off-road focussed variant in the Scrambler 1200 range, with fully-adjustable suspension and top-spec Brembo Stylema calipers. More on the changes below.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Speed 400 Review

Scrambler 1200 X Replaces Scrambler 1200 XC

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is the more road-focussed variant, but should have decent off-road capability as well.

For 2024 Triumph Motorcycles has done away with the Scrambler 1200 XC, replacing it with the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 X. The X is the more road-focussed variant, with more accessibility in mind (with a shorter seat height – 820 mm stock and 795 mm with accessory low seat option). The Scrambler 1200 X is also the more affordable variant in the Scrambler 1200 range. Although India prices are yet to be announced, in the US, the X is nearly $2,000 less than the top-spec 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review In Pictures

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Engine Updates

The intake and exhaust of the engine has been tweaked, as is the new, single 50mm throttle body. The result is a more responsive engine performance, according to Triumph.

Both the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X and Scrambler 1200 XE are powered by the same 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with SOHC and 270-degree crankshaft. The engine is now fed with a single 50 mm throttle body that is ride-by-wire, and both torque and power are boosted below 6,500 rpm, although peak output numbers remain unchanged. According to Triumph, the tuning has been tweaked to make maximum power arrive earlier in the rev range, putting out 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm. Peak torque of 110 Nm arrives at 4,250 rpm.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Chassis & Suspension Changes

Suspension has been changed, and brakes are different on the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets new suspension, moving away from Showa and Ohlins and replacing with Marzocchi on both bikes. The X features a road-focussed 45 mm upside down front fork and preload adjustable twin rear shocks with piggyback reservoirs. Front and rear wheel travel is 170mm on the X. The XE on the other hand, gets fully-adjustable Marzocchi forks and twin rear shocks with 250 mm wheel travel front and rear.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Wheels & Braking System

The Scrambler 1200 XE gets updated brakes, and both bikes retain 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheel combination.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE gets a pair of Brembo Stylema monobloc radial front calipers with 320 mm floaring calipers, moving up from the Brembo M50 front calipers from earlier. At the rear, the XE now gets a single-piston Nissin caliper instead of the Brembo two-piston caliper from before, although the 255 mm disc is retained.

Both bikes get dirt-ready 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheel combination, but the X comes kitted out with Metzeler Karoo Street tyres, while the XE gets Metzeler Tourance in standard spec. More hardcore Michelin Anakee Wild tyres are tested and approved by Triumph for use on the XE.

The Scrambler 1200 X gets axially mounted Nissin calipers on the front wheel.

The Scrambler 1200 X gets more modest braking system, with conventionally mounted twin-piston Nissin axial calipers on the twin 310 mm discs up front, and a single 255 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes have cornering ABS, which is switchable on the XE and switchable cornering traction control.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Changed Ergonomics & Features

The Scrambler 1200 X gets a more accessible seat height, less suspension travel, and more modest braking hardware.

While the frame on both the Scrambler 1200 X and XE is the same, the ergonomics are quite different between the two variants. As mentioned before, the Scrambler 1200 XE is focussed more towards off-road riding and the X being the more road-focussed variant. The XE gets handlebars which are 65 mm wider than the ones on the X, and also gets a taller 905 mm seat height, compared to the 820 mm seat height of the X.

The XE comes with an additional sixth Off-Road Pro mode and cornering ABS is also switchable.

The X comes with five ride modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and a single rider configurable option). The XE on the other hand has those five modes as well as an additional Off-Road Pro, which is fully customisable for riding off-road.

The XE gets a full-colour TFT display with two layout themes and three information display options. Meanwhile, the X gets a hybrid LCD/TFT display housed in a round gauge that lends itself to the overall Scrambler aesthetic.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Pricing

Triumph India is expected to announce prices and availability soon of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.

Internationally, the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range has gotten more affordable with the changes, with the X being the more affordable variant. In India too, we expect prices from under Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Scrambler 1200 X, while the top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE will be priced at over Rs. 13 Lakh (Ex-showroom).