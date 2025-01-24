2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Triumph Motorcycles India is set to launch two new 1200 models in India in the coming weeks. These include the updated Speed Triple 1200, slated for a January 27 launch, and the Speed Twin 1200 RS, which was globally unveiled a few months ago. In a build up to their launch, the British motorcycle manufacturer has teased both models on its social media platforms.

The teaser for the Speed Triple 1200 showcases the bike's silhouette, hinting at a design that aligns with the outgoing model. The bike appears to retain its iconic bug-style LED headlights, a large fuel tank, and a sleek rear section. Spy images of the test model have hinted at the inclusion of electronically adjustable suspension, although it remains to be seen if it makes it to the production version.

Meanwhile, the Speed Twin 1200 RS – also teased by Triumph – features a range of design and equipment updates over its standard sibling. Unveiled globally in September 2024, the Speed Twin 1200 RS comes with revamped components, including a new headlamp and mounting bracket, redesigned fuel tank, updated engine and throttle body covers, fresh side panels, revised saddle, wheels, and exhaust pipes.



For powertrain, the current Speed Triple 1200 is powered by a 1160cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine churning 177.5 bhp and 125 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Speed Twin 1200 RS on the other hand houses a 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 103.56 bhp and 112 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed gearbox.