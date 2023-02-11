“ACE Championship” New global four-wheel electric racing series to debut in 2024

The Hyderabad e prix also saw the unveiling of a new 4-wheel electric racing series in the country christened the “Ace Championship”. This champion aims to increase the significance of motorsport in the country while also acting as a feeder series for other major motorsport events across the world. The project is lead by former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Gill and backed by the founders of the ACE Group.

The ACE Championship will have two levels, the entry level Challenger Series and the top-tier Championship where both will use the same car. The car in question will be similar in specification to the 2nd Generation Formula E cars that put out an average of 340 hp. The championship also aims to create job opportunities in motorsport and provide a more affordable route to people who want to pursue racing as a career. One season of the championship will take place over a time period of 10 weeks and feature 6 rounds.

Dilbagh Gill, Founder and CEO, ACE Championship, said: “The ACE Championship is about innovation in motorsport and about opportunity. We are looking at the ACE Championship to provide representation to people who are interested in driving, and engineers, around the world who have not had the opportunity to date and giving them a chance to level up.”

Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said: “The ACE Championship is an important initiative. To create opportunities for young drivers to enter motorsport via the ‘electric avenue’ is crucial – and was missing until now. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle in electric motorsport, but to have categories which can facilitate younger drivers coming through is crucial and that’s why the ACE Championship is very important. The difference between this and other championships is that there is no other electric junior racing series. This is why the ACE Championship initiative is so interesting.”