  • Home
  • News
  • “ACE Championship” New global four-wheel electric racing series to debut in 2024

“ACE Championship” New global four-wheel electric racing series to debut in 2024

One season of the championship will take place over a time period of 10 weeks and feature 6 rounds.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
11-Feb-23 07:09 PM IST
“ACE Championship” New global four-wheel electric racing series to debut in 2024 banner
Highlights
  • This champion aims to increase the significance of motorsport in the country
  • The cars built for the championship will be similar in specification to the 2nd Generation Formula E cars that put out an average of 340 hp
  • The championship also aims to create job opportunities in motorsport

The Hyderabad e prix also saw the unveiling of a new 4-wheel electric racing series in the country christened the “Ace Championship”. This champion aims to increase the significance of motorsport in the country while also acting as a feeder series for other major motorsport events across the world. The project is lead by former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Gill and backed by the founders of the ACE Group. 

The ACE Championship will have two levels, the entry level Challenger Series and the top-tier Championship where both will use the same car. The car in question will be similar in specification to the 2nd Generation Formula E cars that put out an average of 340 hp. The championship also aims to create job opportunities in motorsport and provide a more affordable route to people who want to pursue racing as a career. One season of the championship will take place over a time period of 10 weeks and feature 6 rounds.

Dilbagh Gill, Founder and CEO, ACE Championship, said: “The ACE Championship is about innovation in motorsport and about opportunity. We are looking at the ACE Championship to provide representation to people who are interested in driving, and engineers, around the world who have not had the opportunity to date and giving them a chance to level up.”

Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said: “The ACE Championship is an important initiative. To create opportunities for young drivers to enter motorsport via the ‘electric avenue’ is crucial – and was missing until now. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle in electric motorsport, but to have categories which can facilitate younger drivers coming through is crucial and that’s why the ACE Championship is very important. The difference between this and other championships is that there is no other electric junior racing series. This is why the ACE Championship initiative is so interesting.”

Related Articles
Formula E: The Hyderabad Street Circuit Is Interesting; Would Love To Be The Quickest, Says Sam Bird
Formula E: The Hyderabad Street Circuit Is Interesting; Would Love To Be The Quickest, Says Sam Bird
8 hours ago
Formula E Hyderabad 2023: What You Need To Know
Formula E Hyderabad 2023: What You Need To Know
1 day ago
Formula E: Mahindra's Di Grassi Grabs Pole & Podium At The Opening Round Of Gen3 Era
Formula E: Mahindra's Di Grassi Grabs Pole & Podium At The Opening Round Of Gen3 Era
26 days ago
Formula E: Hyderabad E-Prix Tickets Now On Sale
Formula E: Hyderabad E-Prix Tickets Now On Sale
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Hyundai Verna 1.5 MPI SX MT
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
Verna 1.5 MPI SX MT
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
13.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹29,675
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 38,967 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line