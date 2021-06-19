Akhil Rabindra All Set For The European GT4 Championship Round 3 This Weekend

The only Indian to compete in the European GT4 Championship, Akhil Rabindra is all set to score some crucial points in the third round of the series at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands. The driver previously competed on this track in 2019 and hopes to perform better, having had the experience in the past. The 24-year-old Aston Martin Racing Academy driver and his 19-year-old French teammate, Hugo Conde, are driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for the AGS Events Racing Team.

Speaking on returning to Zandvoort for Round 3 of the European GT4 Championship, Akhil said, "We have raced at Circuit Zandvoort, but we had to face a technical glitch in our last outing at the circuit. We really want to make sure that we go a step better than the last time and again claim a better position. We will give our best, with competition getting higher a lot would be depending upon our driving. I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing."

The Aston Martin Racing Academy signed Rabindra for the third consecutive year earlier in 2021

Previously, Akhil was competing with team PROSport Performance along with teammate David Griessner in 2019. The duo managed to finish as high as P4 in the first race at this circuit and were aiming for P5 in Race 2 before a technical snag dropped them to P21 at the end of the race. The 24-year-old would be looking to better his position this year, ending the weekend with a podium finish.

The driver will also be improving his run from the previous rounds where Akhil finished 13th and 14th respectively in the two races of Round 1 in the Silver category at Monza. In the second round at Circuit Paul Ricard, Rabindra retired in both races due to technical difficulties.