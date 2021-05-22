Akhil Rabindra Signed On By Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy For The Third Consecutive Year

Bengaluru-based racer Akhil Rabindra has been signed on by the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Academy for the third consecutive year. He is presently competing for AGS Events Racing Team in the GT4 European Championship. Rabindra is the only Asian racer to have made it into the prestigious AMR driving academy along with 14 other drivers from across the globe. The 24-year-old will be a part of the 2021 class and inches closer to bagging the Aston Martin Junior drivers contract next year.

Akhil Rabindra is the only Indian to compete in the GT4 European series this season

Commenting on the contract extension with AMR Driving Academy, Akhil Rabindra said, "I am extremely excited and delighted to be at the AMR Driver Academy again this season. This year I have all the experience gathered from the past two years and no excuses to perform to the best of my ability to prove to myself and AMR. I would like to thank my sponsors, AGS Events Racing Team for their continued support and faith in my dream."

The AMR Driving Academy aims to discover the next generation of "GT4 endurance superstars." The selection criteria for the program include pace, consistency, and technical feedback. The judging panel comprises the AMR President David King, Managing Director John Gaw, two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Jonny Adam (GB), works star Ross Gunn (GB), and Hasse-Clot. The panel also evaluates each drivers' ability to manage the strategic, teamwork, commercial, and public relations aspects of their role.

Akhil is the only Indian driver to compete in the European GT4 Championship this season. He's driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4. The first round didn't see the racer bag the best results after a DNF in Race 1 and dropped to 35th in Race 2. The driver aims to bounce back in the second round of the series to be held between May 28-30, 2021, at the Paul Ricard Circuit.

