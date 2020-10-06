New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3

The 23-year-old Akhil Rabindra from Bengaluru finished in the top five in Race 2 of the FFSA French GT Championship at Paul Ricard in the Pro-Am category, driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The AGS Events team is currently placed fifth in the overall team standings with 90 points

Highlights

  • Akhil Rabindra is the only Indian and Asian to participate in the series
  • Akhil Rabindra is a part of the Aston Martin Racing Academy
  • The next round of the series is scheduled between October 16-18, 2020

India's Akhil Rabindra managed to end the weekend on a high with top five finish in the FFSA French GT Championship at the Paul Ricard Circuit, France, in the Pro-Am category. The Bengaluru-based driver was competing in the second race of the weekend along with driver Gilles Vannelet for the AGS Event Racing Team. Rabindra is the only Indian and Asian to participate in the FFSA French GT Championship and is also a part of the Aston Martin Racing Academy. The young drivers were behind the wheel of the No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage AMR in the series.

Also Read: Akhil Rabindra Signs Up With Aston Martin Racing Academy For Second Year

mne8oqe

The AGS Events team is placed second with 142 points in the Pro-Am category, 7 points behind leader Sainteloc Racing

The weekend at Paul Ricard had three races scheduled. Race 1 on Saturday saw the drivers finish at P8, after moving as high as P3 but a drive-through penalty dropped them to P15 overall, and P8 in their category. Race 2 saw them take P5 in the Pro-Am category and P9 overall, completing 26 laps with a time of 1hr41m147s, which also turned out to be their best result so far. The third race on Sunday saw the drivers complete 27 laps with a time of 1hr02m49.379s, finishing at P6, while finishing tenth overall.

Speaking on his performance over the weekend, Akhil Rabindra said, "This track is not alien to me but it's one of those tracks that you probably need a lot of running at to have a grip on it. It's an awesome one because of its challenges and pacy nature. It was an interesting and nerve-wracking race till the end. I honestly think a podium was within our reach and hopefully, we'll grab that podium soon."

Also Read: Akhil Rabindra Finishes 4th In Race 3 Of 2018 GT4 European Championship

vlen9drs

Akhil Rabindra is placed at eighth in the Pro-Am category driver standings with 43 points at the end of Round 3

0 Comments

Meanwhile, Cauhaupe and Lavergne of team CD Sport in the Mercedes-AMG GT won the first and third race overall as well as in the Silver category, whereas drivers Wallgren and Beltoise of Mirage Racing in the Alpine 110 won Race 2 overall and in the Pro-Am category. The next round of the 2020 FFSA French GT Championship is scheduled to take place between October 16-18, at Circuit d'Albi in France.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3

Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3
Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report

Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report
India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022

India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report

More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities