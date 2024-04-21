Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

All-Electric Skoda Vision Gran Turismo To Feature In Gran Turismo Video Game

Skoda Auto has dropped a teaser of the Vision Gran Turismo that previews an open-top racer of the future that will feature in the Gran Turismo video game
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Auto has teased its Vision Gran Turismo concept racer ahead of debut next week.
  • The single-seater, all-electric concept car will feature in the Gran Turismo video game.
  • Other carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Dodge and more have also had their Vision Gran Turismo concepts.

Skoda Auto will be the latest automaker to make its presence felt in the Gran Turismo video game and will be unveiling the Vision Gran Turismo concept car on April 24, 2024. While we’ve seen a host of automakers feature in the video game, this is a first for Skoda and a long time coming considering the brand’s vast history around building cars as well as motorsport. 

 

undefined

 

Skoda Auto has dropped a teaser of the Vision Gran Turismo that previews an open-top racer of the future. The Skoda Vision concept will be an all-electric, four-wheel drive, single-seater race car. The carmaker says it’s inspired by the 1957 1100 OHC Spider, an open-top racing car in the brand’s history, of which only two were built. 

 

The Spider made a modest 91 bhp from its 1.1-litre four-cylinder motor borrowed from Skoda’s road car. In comparison, the Vision Gran Turismo is expected to make a whole lot more. Expect to see four-figure power numbers and the race car will be capable of doing incredible speeds. All of it being virtual, of course. 

Apart from Skoda, car brands including Mercedes-Benz, Dodge, Chevrolet, Hyundai and more have had their Vision Gran Turismo cars feature in the game. The Skoda VGT should be available to play in the Gran Turismo 7 when the game receives its next major update. More details will be available next week. 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto# Skoda EV# Skoda Gran Turismo# Skoda Vision Gran Turismo# Gran Turismo# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 4.85 Lakh
₹ 10,862/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.25 Lakh
₹ 7,279/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Skoda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Max Verstappen Dominates Chinese Grand Prix While Norris Denies Red Bull 1-2 Finish
Max Verstappen Dominates Chinese Grand Prix While Norris Denies Red Bull 1-2 Finish
Volvo's Taizhou Plant Transitions To Biogas To Achieve Climate Neutrality
Volvo's Taizhou Plant Transitions To Biogas To Achieve Climate Neutrality
Verstappen Clinches Red Bull’s 100th Pole Position In Chinese GP Qualifying
Verstappen Clinches Red Bull’s 100th Pole Position In Chinese GP Qualifying
Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only
Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved