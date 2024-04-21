All-Electric Skoda Vision Gran Turismo To Feature In Gran Turismo Video Game

Skoda Auto will be the latest automaker to make its presence felt in the Gran Turismo video game and will be unveiling the Vision Gran Turismo concept car on April 24, 2024. While we’ve seen a host of automakers feature in the video game, this is a first for Skoda and a long time coming considering the brand’s vast history around building cars as well as motorsport.

Skoda Auto has dropped a teaser of the Vision Gran Turismo that previews an open-top racer of the future. The Skoda Vision concept will be an all-electric, four-wheel drive, single-seater race car. The carmaker says it’s inspired by the 1957 1100 OHC Spider, an open-top racing car in the brand’s history, of which only two were built.

The Spider made a modest 91 bhp from its 1.1-litre four-cylinder motor borrowed from Skoda’s road car. In comparison, the Vision Gran Turismo is expected to make a whole lot more. Expect to see four-figure power numbers and the race car will be capable of doing incredible speeds. All of it being virtual, of course.

Apart from Skoda, car brands including Mercedes-Benz, Dodge, Chevrolet, Hyundai and more have had their Vision Gran Turismo cars feature in the game. The Skoda VGT should be available to play in the Gran Turismo 7 when the game receives its next major update. More details will be available next week.