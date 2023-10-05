Login

All-New Genesis GV80 SUV-Coupe, Updated GV80 SUV Revealed

The coupe model gets exclusive features that include a Sports+ driving mode and launch control and is available in three engine choices.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

05-Oct-23 11:39 AM IST

Story

Highlights

    Hyundai luxury brand, Genesis has unveiled the new GV80 Coupe alongside the updated GV80 SUV in South Korea. The SUV-Coupe’s global debut comes months after it was showcased as a near-production concept in April this year. The production model’s styling also does not deviate far from the concept with the standard GV80 SUV also updated with the newer design elements.
     

    The ‘Two-Line’ light cluster design is retained though the units have been paired down up front while the concept’s full-width lightbar at the rear has been dropped. The grille gets a ‘darkened mesh finish to lend it a sportier look. The bumper too gets a slightly toned-down design though retains the vent design from the concept.
     

     

    The Coupe’s front-end design is carried over the GV80 SUV as well though the SUV gets a slightly revised mesh pattern grille.
     

    Open the doors of the Coupe and you are greeted by a new look interior. While the Coupe concept shared the interior of the outgoing GV80 SUV, both the SUV and Coupe now get an overhauled cabin replete with newer tech. While previously the GV80 SUV and the Coupe concept featured a dashboard with a hooded digital instrument cluster and an independent free-standing touchscreen, it now gets a freestanding widescreen 27-inch OLED display that houses the instrument cluster and the central audio and navigation display. The display sits on a patterned shelf-like panel that stretches the width of the dashboard and houses the air-con vents. There is a new three-spoke steering - the outgoing GV80 had a two-spoke unit while the controls on the centre console have been redesigned.

     

    The Coupe and SUV however get their own unique trim finishes and upholstery stitching. The rear seat of the Coupe also gets a revised seating angle to help free up space.
     

    Under the hood, the GV80 is offered with two powertrain options: a 2.5 turbo engine, delivering 299 bhp and 421 Nm of torque, and a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces a maximum output of 375 bhp and 529 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GV80 Coupe is offered with three engine choices, including a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol mill featuring a 48V electric supercharger, developing 409 bhp and 549 Nm of torque.
     

     

    As on the safety front, both the cars incorporate 10 airbags, including a front centre airbag and monoblock brake callipers and other ADAS features like Hands on Detection, Lane Following Assist, and Blind Spot collision among others. These cars also include Digital Key 2, a Fingerprint Authentication System, and touch-based handle sensors. The coupe model also has exclusive features that include a Sports+ driving mode and launch control with the range topping engine.

    # Genesis# Genesis GV80# Genesis GV80 Coupe

    Consider Exploring

    Latest News

    Related Articles

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India to Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India to Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
    c&b icon
    By Shams Raza Naqvi
    calendar-icon

    -17685 second ago

    The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.

    Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
    Aston Martin Revives Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar Project For 2025 Season
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -15764 second ago

    The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine

    Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
    Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -14071 second ago

    Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -11278 second ago

    Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12

    Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
    Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -10448 second ago

    Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle

    Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold
    Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -6521 second ago

    Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years

    Yamaha Revamps The FZ-S F1 V4 With New Colour Options
    Yamaha Revamps The FZ-S F1 V4 With New Colour Options
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -5435 second ago

    The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain

    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -4805 second ago

    HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent

    BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
    BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    20 minutes ago

    The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph

    Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    54 minutes ago

    The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.

    Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Defective Charging Ports
    Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Defective Charging Ports
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 months ago

    Hagens Berman sues Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis over alleged defective charging ports, misleading customers with lengthy charging times.

    Hyundai Motor Group Surpasses 10 Million Connected Car Subscriber Milestone
    Hyundai Motor Group Surpasses 10 Million Connected Car Subscriber Milestone
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 months ago

    The Hyundai Motor Group hit the 5 million subscriber mark back in August 2021.

    Hyundai, Vodafone Extend Partnership For In-Car Infotainment Services In Europe
    Hyundai, Vodafone Extend Partnership For In-Car Infotainment Services In Europe
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 months ago

    The extended partnerships will see Vodafone provide in-car connected services in Europe for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis cars.

    Genesis Testing Wireless Charging For EVs
    Genesis Testing Wireless Charging For EVs
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 months ago

    Soon it might not just be your smartphones that go wireless.

    Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Revealed In New York
    Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Revealed In New York
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 months ago

    The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept bridges the old & the new by melding dynamic elements of its previous editions.

    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved