All-New Genesis GV80 SUV-Coupe, Updated GV80 SUV Revealed

Hyundai luxury brand, Genesis has unveiled the new GV80 Coupe alongside the updated GV80 SUV in South Korea. The SUV-Coupe’s global debut comes months after it was showcased as a near-production concept in April this year. The production model’s styling also does not deviate far from the concept with the standard GV80 SUV also updated with the newer design elements.



The ‘Two-Line’ light cluster design is retained though the units have been paired down up front while the concept’s full-width lightbar at the rear has been dropped. The grille gets a ‘darkened mesh finish to lend it a sportier look. The bumper too gets a slightly toned-down design though retains the vent design from the concept.



The Coupe’s front-end design is carried over the GV80 SUV as well though the SUV gets a slightly revised mesh pattern grille.



Open the doors of the Coupe and you are greeted by a new look interior. While the Coupe concept shared the interior of the outgoing GV80 SUV, both the SUV and Coupe now get an overhauled cabin replete with newer tech. While previously the GV80 SUV and the Coupe concept featured a dashboard with a hooded digital instrument cluster and an independent free-standing touchscreen, it now gets a freestanding widescreen 27-inch OLED display that houses the instrument cluster and the central audio and navigation display. The display sits on a patterned shelf-like panel that stretches the width of the dashboard and houses the air-con vents. There is a new three-spoke steering - the outgoing GV80 had a two-spoke unit while the controls on the centre console have been redesigned.

The Coupe and SUV however get their own unique trim finishes and upholstery stitching. The rear seat of the Coupe also gets a revised seating angle to help free up space.



Under the hood, the GV80 is offered with two powertrain options: a 2.5 turbo engine, delivering 299 bhp and 421 Nm of torque, and a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces a maximum output of 375 bhp and 529 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GV80 Coupe is offered with three engine choices, including a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol mill featuring a 48V electric supercharger, developing 409 bhp and 549 Nm of torque.



As on the safety front, both the cars incorporate 10 airbags, including a front centre airbag and monoblock brake callipers and other ADAS features like Hands on Detection, Lane Following Assist, and Blind Spot collision among others. These cars also include Digital Key 2, a Fingerprint Authentication System, and touch-based handle sensors. The coupe model also has exclusive features that include a Sports+ driving mode and launch control with the range topping engine.