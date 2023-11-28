All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
- The all-new Duster will see a debut on November 29.
- To be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform.
- To be offered with three powertrain options.
The latest iteration of the Renault Duster (to be sold as the Dacia Duster in select markets) has been leaked in images ahead of its global debut tomorrow, on November 29. Based on the Dacia Bigster concept showcased earlier, the new Duster will feature an all new design and will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform that currently underpins many other vehicles like the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. One can certainly expect the all-new SUV to make it to Indian shores sometime in the future. The older Duster was on sale from 2012 to 2022 in India, receiving several updates over the course of the decade.
Also Read: Next-Gen Renault Duster Design Sketches Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut
The Duster will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform
Apart from a few changes that make it look more production-spec, the new Duster has a lot in common with the concept vehicle. The fascia gets a similar grille, headlamps with Y-shaped DRLs, and bumper as the concept vehicle. Proportionally, the SUV also looks larger than its predecessor, with a commanding presence, owing to visual elements like flared wheel arches, and a black lower body. Other visual elements include C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, a black roof rack, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear area also holds a resemblance to the Bigster concept, with similar-looking taillamps and bumper.
Also Read: Renault Duster Production Ends In India
According to reports, the Duster will be offered with three powertrain options- a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine (119 bhp), a 1.2 litre petrol-hybrid (139 bhp), and a 1.3 litre turbo engine which makes 168 bhp.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Renault Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14101 second ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.
-10088 second ago
The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.
-7566 second ago
This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.
-3706 second ago
As per FADA, total sales were up 19 per cent as compared to the festive season in 2022.
-1468 second ago
Honda Racing Corporation officially announces Luca Marini as the replacement for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, securing the rider on a two-year contract
33 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.
41 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.
3 hours ago
With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.
17 hours ago
Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.
18 hours ago
The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
2 days ago
Organised by JLR India's experience partner, Cougar Motorsport, the Defender Journeys saw us drive from Srinagar to Pangong Tso, covering a distance of over 1000 km in a Defender 110.
2 days ago
Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.
3 days ago
Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.
3 days ago
The MG Hector and Hector Plus are now more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000 with this being the third price hike for the models in 2023
5 days ago
The new generation Renault Duster’s design sketches reveal a butch and rugged offering and the SUV is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market in the near future.