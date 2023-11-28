All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29

The latest iteration of the Renault Duster (to be sold as the Dacia Duster in select markets) has been leaked in images ahead of its global debut tomorrow, on November 29. Based on the Dacia Bigster concept showcased earlier, the new Duster will feature an all new design and will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform that currently underpins many other vehicles like the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. One can certainly expect the all-new SUV to make it to Indian shores sometime in the future. The older Duster was on sale from 2012 to 2022 in India, receiving several updates over the course of the decade.

The Duster will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform

Apart from a few changes that make it look more production-spec, the new Duster has a lot in common with the concept vehicle. The fascia gets a similar grille, headlamps with Y-shaped DRLs, and bumper as the concept vehicle. Proportionally, the SUV also looks larger than its predecessor, with a commanding presence, owing to visual elements like flared wheel arches, and a black lower body. Other visual elements include C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, a black roof rack, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear area also holds a resemblance to the Bigster concept, with similar-looking taillamps and bumper.

According to reports, the Duster will be offered with three powertrain options- a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine (119 bhp), a 1.2 litre petrol-hybrid (139 bhp), and a 1.3 litre turbo engine which makes 168 bhp.