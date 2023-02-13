  • Home
AlphaTauri Unveils New Livery For 2023 Season

The team revealed its livery in a video sequence that was barely longer than 2 minutes
By Sidharth Nambiar
13-Feb-23 06:07 PM IST
  • Polish oil refiner, Orlen has joined the team as a principal sponsor.
  • Nyck De Vries joins the team alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the 2023 season
  • The team’s actual 2023 challenger, the AT-04 will most likely be very different to the one revealed and feature plenty of developmental differences.

The Red-Bull sister squad AlphaTauri has unveiled its Livery for the 2023 season. The team revealed its livery in a video sequence that was barely longer than 2 minutes which showed the car being flown in a box via helicopter into New York. Polish oil refiner, Orlen has joined the team as a principal sponsor. This means that the livery will also showcase striking red Orlen branding along with its traditional colour scheme of white and blue. Like last year, the car will be powered by  the Honda RBPT powertrain. The team’s actual 2023 challenger, the AT-04 will most likely be very different to the one revealed and feature plenty of developmental differences.

One of the most discussed topics this year has been AlphaTauri’s recruitment of previous Mercedes F1 reserve driver Nyck De Vries alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the 2023 season. Nyck, who was the F2 champion in 2019 had his very first race in F1 in 2022 when he raced at Monza for Williams as a replacement for Alex Albon. He put up a stunning performance, putting the underperforming Williams car in the top 10 positions and scoring points in his very first race. 

Team Principal, Franz Tost said in a statement, “Nyck de Vries has driven in only one Formula 1 race, last year in Monza, where he produced a fantastic performance. Nevertheless, he has a great deal of racing experience, winning races and championships in many of the categories that he took part in. Therefore, I'm quite sure that he will be able to deliver good results soon in the season then to be finishing in the points in the races.”

AlphaTauri had a disappointing 2022 season after finishing only ninth in the Constructor’s championship. It has kept its actual car for the 2023 season under wraps and we can only get a clue of its development when it is revealed.

