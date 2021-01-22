Ampere Electric Achieves 75,000 Sales Milestone In India; Inaugurates Its 300th Showroom

Ampere has added 80 dealership outlets to its network since the lockdown was eased last year

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has achieved a new sales milestone in India, selling over 75,000 electric two-wheelers in the country. The news about the new sales milestone comes in alongside milestone announcement for the launch of the company's 300th showroom in India, which has come up in Panvel, Maharashtra. Ampere says that it has undertaken rapid retail expansion in the country, and the company has added 80 dealership outlets to its network since the lockdown was eased last year.

Ampere says that it currently holds a 20 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. In the last 18 months, the company has launched a series of electric 2-wheelers like Magnus Pro and Reo Elite. Ampere also says that it has added significant B2B customers in last-mile e-commerce deliveries, and B2C has also seen growth due to preference towards personal mobility over public transport.

Talking about Ampere Electric's two new milestones, P Sanjeev, COO, electric 2-wheeler at Ampere Electric, said, "We are now a family of 75,000+ customers and 300 dealers in the country. With a host of financing tie-ups, aggressive digital push, and customer-friendly schemes we have evoked significant interest amongst the e-scooter and B2B buyers & channel investors across the nation. At Ampere, we remain committed to providing access to affordable & reliable e-mobility solutions, thus unlocking a higher value for commuters in the last mile mobility segment."

(L to R) P Sanjeev, COO, electric 2-wheeler at Ampere Electric with Roy Kurian the new COO, E-Mobility Business (2W&3W)

Furthermore, Ampere Electric has also recently appointed Roy Kurian as COO, E-Mobility Business (2W&3W). The company says, that Kurian will help in further strengthening the company's leadership team, and also set the pace for further expansion of market share. Back in December 2020, Ampere Electric announced appointing Thiruppathy Srinivasan as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Manufacturing. Also, to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India, the company has also taken new initiatives like - partnering with multiple financial institutions for attractive EMI options and strengthened its online presence as demand on e-commerce.

