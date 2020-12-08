Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing

Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has announced appointing Thiruppathy Srinivasan as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Manufacturing. Srinivasan will join Ampere with immediate effect. The company says that his expertise lies in technology and organisational strategy, along with product development and manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Ampere, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was working with Ather Energy in the role of Executive VP, Operations and Strategy, and later as Strategic Advisor.

Ampere says Srinivasan's expertise lies in technology and organisational strategy, along with product development and manufacturing operations

Speaking about Srinivasan's appointment, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO and MD said, "We are delighted to have Thiruppathy Srinivasan on board with us. He brings in years of technology expertise and I am confident that his upright credentials and proficiency will benefit us immensely in our journey of empowering India in the last-mile mobility segment and move towards the next level of business growth."

Also Read: Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter

Thiruppathy Srinivasan holds an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University and B.Tech from IIT- Madras. In a career spanning over 29 years, Srinivasan has taken up several projects with respect to product development and manufacturing operations. He has also worked in international markets with brands like Medtronic, Rexnord, Lomega, and 3M where he was leading the global operations.

Also Read: Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

Ampere has partnered with various companies like eBikeGO and Bounce for EV subscription and ride-sharing projects

Also Read: Ampere Electric Updates Electric Scooter Range

With regards to the company's product strategy, earlier in October 2020, Ampere updated its range of popular electric scooters Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48, with new and enhanced features. The company has also partnered with various companies like eBikeGO and Bounce for EV subscription and ride-sharing projects.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.