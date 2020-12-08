New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing

Thiruppathy Srinivasan will be joining Ampere Electric as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Manufacturing with immediate effect. Prior to joining Ampere, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was working with Ather Energy.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Prior to joining Ampere Electric, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was working with Ather Energy expand View Photos
Prior to joining Ampere Electric, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was working with Ather Energy

Highlights

  • Thiruppathy Srinivasan joins Ampere as CTO and Head of Manufacturing
  • Prior to joining Ampere, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was with Ather Energy
  • Srinivasan comes with expertise in technology and organisational strategy

Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has announced appointing Thiruppathy Srinivasan as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Manufacturing. Srinivasan will join Ampere with immediate effect. The company says that his expertise lies in technology and organisational strategy, along with product development and manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Ampere, Thiruppathy Srinivasan was working with Ather Energy in the role of Executive VP, Operations and Strategy, and later as Strategic Advisor.

kuo8ebho

Ampere says Srinivasan's expertise lies in technology and organisational strategy, along with product development and manufacturing operations

Speaking about Srinivasan's appointment, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO and MD said, "We are delighted to have Thiruppathy Srinivasan on board with us. He brings in years of technology expertise and I am confident that his upright credentials and proficiency will benefit us immensely in our journey of empowering India in the last-mile mobility segment and move towards the next level of business growth."

Also Read: Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter

Thiruppathy Srinivasan holds an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University and B.Tech from IIT- Madras. In a career spanning over 29 years, Srinivasan has taken up several projects with respect to product development and manufacturing operations. He has also worked in international markets with brands like Medtronic, Rexnord, Lomega, and 3M where he was leading the global operations.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

1a74lla8

Ampere has partnered with various companies like eBikeGO and Bounce for EV subscription and ride-sharing projects

Also Read: Ampere Electric Updates Electric Scooter Range

0 Comments

With regards to the company's product strategy, earlier in October 2020, Ampere updated its range of popular electric scooters Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48, with new and enhanced features. The company has also partnered with various companies like eBikeGO and Bounce for EV subscription and ride-sharing projects.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled
Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
F1: Mercedes Fined 20,000 Euros For Sakhir GP Tyre Blunder
F1: Mercedes Fined 20,000 Euros For Sakhir GP Tyre Blunder
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model
MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch

Ampere Reo

Scooter, 45 - 55 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Reo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 44,838
EMI Starts
₹ 1,342 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere Zeal Ex

Scooter, 85 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Zeal Ex
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,489
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere V48

Scooter, 45 Km/Full Charge
Ampere V48
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 38,719
EMI Starts
₹ 1,151 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere Reo Elite

Scooter, 55 - 60 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Reo Elite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 47,264
EMI Starts
₹ 1,418 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere Magnus Pro

Scooter, 75 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Magnus Pro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 79,966
EMI Starts
₹ 2,440 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere Magnus

Scooter, 45 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Magnus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 50,430
EMI Starts
₹ 1,517 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ampere Zeal

Scooter, 70 Km/Full Charge
Ampere Zeal
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,490
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Ampere Reo Elite Black Front View
Ampere Reo Elite Black Front View
Ampere Reo Elite Black Look
Ampere Reo Elite Black Look
Ampere Reo Elite Black Rear View
Ampere Reo Elite Black Rear View
Ampere Reo Elite Blue Front View
Ampere Reo Elite Blue Front View
Ampere Zeal Red
Ampere Zeal Red
Ampere Zeal White
Ampere Zeal White
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities