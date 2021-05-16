Andalucia Rally 2021: Hero Finishes Stage 3 With A Strong Show, Joaquim Rodrigues Finishes Second

Hero MotoSports Team Rally continues its strong show at the 2021 Andalucia Rally. Hero rider Joaquim Rodrigues finished the stage in second place after a strong start and went on to lead the rally for the first 100 km before ending the day in P2. Meanwhile, teammate Sebastian Buhler grabbed fourth at the end of the stage after a navigation error cost the rider precious time. Franco Caimi completed the day in eighth place after a more challenging day with tricky spots while also adjusting to the new settings of his bike.

Sebastian Buhler dropped to fourth place after suffering a navigation error

Joaquim Rodrigues, rider, Hero MotoSports said, "It was a really fast stage today, I was able to get a good rhythm from the beginning and was fighting for 1st position, so I am really happy with the result. Of course, the bike is performing really well and is helping me get these results. Tomorrow is the last day, so we will try to get the best possible result for the team."

Franco Caimi, rider, Hero MotoSports said, "Today was not an easy day for me. We tried a different setting in the bike today so I had to adapt to that. Then I also came across a couple of tricky situations on the stage like a tractor crossing the track, and also a chain across the road. Overall, it was a trickier stage for me, but I am getting more time on the bike and getting really comfortable with it so I am happy with that.

Sebastian Buhler, Hero MotoSports said, "It was a nice stage with fast and rolling tracks. I made a small navigation error and had to turn around to catch a missed waypoint. There was some confusion in the points on the GPS and our Roadbook, but I am sure that the organization will handle it. Happy with how the rally has gone so far for me and now looking to bring it home."

Franco Caimi finished 8th at the end of Stage 5 and is placed 5th overall

The third stage of the rally saw a marathon run for 298 km of special sections that needed to be completed in one go. The stage had the riders loop over the Andalusian plains, including narrow and winding sections along a river and a very quick and fast-paced section passing through the wheat fields.

The stage was punctuated by a short neutralisation section, mimicking a typical Dakar stage. At the end of Stage 3, JRod, Caimi and Buhler are placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in the overall standings.

The fourth and final stage will conclude the rally on Sunday with a 185 km special section and will be a tight finish between JRoad and Joan Barreda of Honda who currently leads the standings

2021 Andalucia Rally Provisional Stage 3 Rankings:

1. Joan Barreda Bort Monster Energy Honda Team 02h 54m 51s

2. Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Team Rally +02m56s

3. Lorenzo Santolino Sherco Factory Rally Team +04m 35s

4. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally +06m 23s

8. Franco Caimi Hero MotoSports Team Rally +09m 35s

Provisional Overall Rankings after Stage 3:

1. Joan Barreda Bort Monster Energy Honda Team 08h 37m26s

2. Lorenzo Santolino +2m52s

3. Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Team +10m40s

4. Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Team Rally +11m11s

5. Franco Caimi Hero MotoSports Team Rally +12m16s

8. Sebastian Buhler Hero MotoSports Team Rally +25m10s

