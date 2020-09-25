New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken

Piaggio may be working on its own leaning three-wheeler to take on the Yamaha Niken. Patent images reveal the working of the new Aprilia three-wheeler.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Patent images reveal Aprilia's upcoming leaning three-wheeler design

Highlights

  • Aprilia leaning three-wheeler design will rival Yamaha Niken
  • The system is an evolution of the Piaggio MP3 three-wheeled scooter
  • Patent images reveal detailed drawings of the new system

Latest patent images reveal that Piaggio may be working on a brand new trike which will rival the Yamaha Niken. Based on the Aprilia Mana moto-scooter with an automatic transmission, the patent shows how Piaggio has been working on the Aprilia Mana base with a new tilting front suspension. Although the two-wheeled Aprilia Mana moto-scooter was dropped from the product line-up, the 839 cc Mana's automatic transmission and easy-to-ride personality seems to be the perfect fit for a large trike which will be easy to ride as a scooter, and with the added stability of a second front wheel.

2ookhi6s

The design is an evolution of the Piaggio MP3 three-wheeled scooter

The design is clearly an evolution of the Piaggio MP3 three-wheeled scooter, but it's developed for a heavier and faster bike, as well with better control over the front end, in both steering and suspension. Like the Piaggio MP3, the two-wheeled front end has two parallel upper links, with one placed above the other. Both the arms pivot at the centre as the Aprilia leans, and there's a steering head mounted on each end. The steering heads on the parallel links tilt along with the vehicle while cornering.

Also Read: Piaggio MP3 Recalled In The US

However, the system is different from both the Piaggio MP3, as well as the Yamaha Niken. The MP3's front suspension has leading links with a coil-over shock, while the Niken has a pair of telescopic forks on each side. Aprilia's new design employs a curved cast aluminium strut on each side, with four lateral links at the bottom connected to an upright suspension component, like a wishbone set-up of a car suspension.

0 Comments

According to the patent filing, the system is said to be better than both the MP3 and the Yamaha Niken set-ups, and in fact, said to be 'substantially' cheaper than the telescopic forks used by Yamaha. And the system also has less friction, so it's said to result in less wear and maintenance. Aprilia's patent filings show components which aren't just a design idea, and the illustrations are detailed enough to indicate that the system may be ready to be used in a prototype, rather than just an initial idea being patented.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken
BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe
General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car
Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase
Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range
Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm
India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report
Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020 BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020
BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021 BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021
U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats
Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities