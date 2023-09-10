Login

Ather 450S Deliveries Commence

The pricing of the Ather 450S aligns with the FAME 2 scheme, and customers may further benefit from state-specific electric vehicle policies.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

10-Sep-23 05:41 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ather has commenced the deliveries of its 450S electric scooter.
  • Ather 450S electric scooter is offered in two models, Core and Pro.
  • Gets features like multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and four ride modes.

Ather has announced the commencement of deliveries for its latest electric scooter, the Ather 450S. Founder Tarun Mehta shared the news on Twitter where a father visited the Bangalore delivery centre to collect a scooter for his son. The founder demonstrated how to use the app to drop map locations on the scooter and how to engage the reverse gear. Ather introduced the 450S model in August 2023, and comes in two models: the Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and the Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh). 

 

Notably, the pricing of the Ather 450S aligns with the FAME 2 scheme, and customers may further benefit from state-specific electric vehicle policies. 


The Ather 450S features a 7.0-inch 'Deepview' digital cluster on its dashboard. The Pro variant offers multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation with MapMyIndia, and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride, and Sport). Meanwhile, the Core version lacks ride modes but still has a joystick for digital dashboard functions. 

 

As for its features, the 450S includes 'Fall Safe' (automated motor cutoff when the scooter falls), an emergency stop signal, coasting regen (enhancing range by up to 7 per cent), a redesigned mud flap, and an updated intercity trip planner.


Ather estimates a charging time of over 8.5 hours for the 450S. Each scooter comes with a 350 W charger, and buyers have the option to purchase a more powerful 750-watt charger as an additional accessory.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Ather Energy# Ather 450S# Ather 450S price# electric scooter

