New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities

The deliveries of the Ather 450X and 450X Series 1 Collector's Edition have commenced in Bengaluru and Chennai. Moreover, the company has stated that electric scooters are also available in other Indian cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The electric scooter is also available in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai expand View Photos
The electric scooter is also available in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai

Highlights

  • Ather 450X, Series 1 deliveries begin in Bengaluru and Chennai
  • Ather Energy will soon begin delivering e-scooters in rest of India
  • The 450X is Ather's new flagship offering and is available in 2 variants

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based start-up has officially commenced the deliveries for the 450X and 450X Series 1 Collector's Edition for the customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. Moreover, the company has stated that electric scooters are also available in other Indian cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Soon, e-scooters will be delivered to the buyers in the rest of the country. The electric scooters from Ather Energy will soon be available in other cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Delhi and Coimbatore.

Also Read: Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding​

po52d3l8

Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X in Bengaluru and Chennai

The flagship Ather 450X was unveiled in the country earlier this year in January. It is priced at the at ₹ 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru, after GST and FAME subsidy). Moreover, the company will also be moving to its new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This new facility is designed to produce around 1 million electric scooters each year. Recently, the start-up raised an additional ₹ 260 crore in its latest round of funding, which was led by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal with a sizeable investment of ₹ 170 crore.

The Ather 450X Series1 e-scooter gets an all-new gloss-black paint scheme specific to this version. Also, the red highlights add a sporty contrast over the gloss-black finish. But the biggest highlight is the new translucent side panels on the Collector's edition partially exposing the hybrid aluminium frame.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru​

0 Comments

The Ather 450X is offered in two variants - Standard and Plus. While the standard version packs around 8 bhp of power and peak torque of 26 Nm, the Plus version develops 7.4 bhp and 22 Nm. It is the same spec as the Ather 450. Both versions come with a new processor with built-in 4G connectivity, updated touchscreen system with Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity and built-in Google Maps for navigation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities