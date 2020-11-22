Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based start-up has officially commenced the deliveries for the 450X and 450X Series 1 Collector's Edition for the customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. Moreover, the company has stated that electric scooters are also available in other Indian cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Soon, e-scooters will be delivered to the buyers in the rest of the country. The electric scooters from Ather Energy will soon be available in other cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Delhi and Coimbatore.

Ather Energy began deliveries of the Ather 450X in Bengaluru and Chennai

The flagship Ather 450X was unveiled in the country earlier this year in January. It is priced at the at ₹ 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru, after GST and FAME subsidy). Moreover, the company will also be moving to its new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This new facility is designed to produce around 1 million electric scooters each year. Recently, the start-up raised an additional ₹ 260 crore in its latest round of funding, which was led by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal with a sizeable investment of ₹ 170 crore.

The Ather 450X Series1 e-scooter gets an all-new gloss-black paint scheme specific to this version. Also, the red highlights add a sporty contrast over the gloss-black finish. But the biggest highlight is the new translucent side panels on the Collector's edition partially exposing the hybrid aluminium frame.

The Ather 450X is offered in two variants - Standard and Plus. While the standard version packs around 8 bhp of power and peak torque of 26 Nm, the Plus version develops 7.4 bhp and 22 Nm. It is the same spec as the Ather 450. Both versions come with a new processor with built-in 4G connectivity, updated touchscreen system with Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity and built-in Google Maps for navigation.

