Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru

Ather Energy had recently introduced first-of-its-kind assured buyback program for Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X e-scooters in the country.

The Ather 450 Plus e-scooter now can be purchased at INR 139,990 (ex-showroom). expand View Photos
The Ather 450 Plus e-scooter now can be purchased at INR 139,990 (ex-showroom).

Highlights

  • Ather Energy opens up the full payment window for its e-scooters
  • The company will be deliver the scooters within 3 weeks of payment.
  • Ather Grid for fast charging to be installed across Bengaluru & Chennai

Ather Energy, the Electric two-wheeler startup, has officially commenced full payment window for its popular Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X e-scooters in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company also confirmed that bookings for rest of the cities will open just before Diwali. The EV maker also ensured that 125-cc 450 Plus and 450X e-scooters will be delivered within three weeks of payment. Ather Energy had recently introduced first-of-its-kind assured buyback program for Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X e-scooters in the country.

Also Read: Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced​

k5nhp3d8

Ather 450 Plus prices slashed ahead of deliveries

As a part of this program, the company will offer an assured buyback of ₹ 85,000 for the Ather 450X and ₹ 70,000 for the Ather 450 Plus at the end of 3 years. Moreover, the price of Ather 450 Plus has been reduced that now retails at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Presently, Ather Energy has 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru. The company also has 13 charging stations in Chennai. The brand aims to install charging stations in Chennai at newer locations such as VR Mall Chennai, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, and Mash Resto Cafe. This phase of installations of Ather Grid will be live across 135+ locations by next month in all the 11 cities. This charging infrastructure can be employed by all-electric vehicles including four-wheelers & two-wheelers. And it will be free until March 2021.

Ather Energy plans to set-up about 150 fast-charging stations by March 2021 across the country

Also Read: Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022​

Ather Energy has also collaborated with several reputed dealers such as Kamal Motors, BU Bhandari and Kataria Group for setting up experience centres, Ather Space in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad respectively.

