Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022

The new fast chargers are being set-up in the 9 new cities that Ather is establishing presence in

Ather Energy has begun setting-up charging stations across India as part of its expansion plans in nine new cities. The company has announced the locations of the new Ather Grid fast charging stations as it has partnered with malls, restaurants, cafe chains, different retail outlets and more to establish the network. The company said that it plans to make about 135 charging stations live by December 2020, which includes the current 50 charging stations that are operational. Ather has about 37 charging stations in its home-market Bengaluru and 13 are located across Chennai. Furthermore, the company said that it plans to set-up 6500 charging points by 2022.

Ather Energy plans to set-up about 150 fast charging stations by March 2021 across the country

Speaking on the new fast charging stations, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, "What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. With increased visibility comes mental comfort, curbing range anxiety. We do not need the density like petrol or CNG gas stations but increased accessibility and faster charging speeds. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations in every city to build confidence amongst our consumers. I feel proud to be part of the team that is building not just a high performance scooter but also building the supporting ecosystem with it. It's a huge investment and we believe it's a necessary one to improve the adoption of EVs in India"

As part of phase 1 of the expansion plan, Ather Energy will install about 5-10 fast charging stations in every new city before deliveries of the 450X electric scooter that's scheduled for November this year. The Bengaluru-based start-up further said that it now has access to over 250 locations across the country to set-up its charging infrastructure. The brand's fast charging stations promise a range of 15 km on the Ather 450X in just 10 minutes. The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, according to the company.

Ather plans to have at least 5-10 fast charging stations operational in the new cities before deliveries begin of the new Ather 450X in November 2020

In addition, the Ather Grid is supported by the Ather Grid mobile app that allows owners to find the nearest available charging station on the e-scooter's home screen. The app will also show information on the available charging locations, free and paid parking options, location timings and more.

Upcoming Ather Grid Fast Charger Locations

City Upcoming Ather Grid Locations Bengaluru (Existing locations) Forum Malls, Orion Mall, Cafe Azzure, Phoenix Market City, Go Native, Sangeetha Mobiles Chennai VR Chennai, Varsha Jewellers, Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings, SPR Food Street, Mash Resto Café Hyderabad Almond House, Sarath City Capital Mall, The Moonshine Project, Swiss Castle, Chai Kahani Pune Kalyan Bhel, Little Italy, Kalinga Restaurant ,Copacabana, Bliss Bakery Cafe, Hotel KBs Woodland, Eat & Repeat Café Kochi French Toast, Centre Square Mall, Mash Resto Cafe Coimbatore Sangeetha Mobiles, Chai Kings Kozhikode Sixth Avenue Cafe, DR. Cafe, Bun Club Kolkata Millee Droog Cafe Bistro, Cafe by the lane Ahmedabad Sangeetha Mobiles, Little Italy, Royal Archid Mumbai Blue Tokai Delhi NCR Blue Tokai, Vegas Mall, Pacific Mall, Pacific D21 Mall

