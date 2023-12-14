Ather Energy Announces Year-End Offers And Discounts On Its Electric Scooters
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- Also offers a complimentary extended warranty.
Ather Energy has unveiled its latest programme, 'Ather Electric December,' offering a range of benefits to enhance the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). This initiative includes cash benefits, EMI interest savings, and a complimentary extended warranty.
Also Read: Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
These offers apply to the Ather 450X and the 450S electric scooters.
Under the 'Ather Electric December' programme, customers can enjoy deals totalling up to Rs 24,000, with up to Rs 6,500 in cash benefits. This comprises Rs 5,000 from the programme itself and an additional Rs 1,500 in corporate benefits. These offers apply to the Ather 450X and the 450S until December 31, 2023, and come with an added perk: complimentary battery warranty, valued at Rs 7,000. This protective package ensures the battery's warranty for 5 years or 60,000 km.
Also Read: Ather 450S Vs 450X: Specs, Features, And Prices
The Ather 450X, available with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery options, boasts a top speed of 90 kmph and a certified range of 150 km. Notable features include ParkAssist, AutoHold, FallSafe, and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen integrated with Google Maps.
These offers are valid until December 31, 2023.
Meanwhile, the recently introduced Ather 450S features a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, providing a certified range of 115 kilometres and a top speed of 90 kmph. Its 7.0-inch DeepView display offers a comprehensive interface for riders, and the scooter comes equipped with safety features like Fall Safe, an emergency stop signal, and coasting regen for enhanced range.
Also Read: Ather Energy Confirms Family Electric Scooter, New And Updated 450X
