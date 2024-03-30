Login
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6

On its website, Ather Energy has started accepting pre-bookings for the Rizta at Rs. 999.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Ather Rizta is the brand’s first-ever family electric scooter
  • The Rizta could get ABS, or traction control, as a segment-first feature
  • The Rizta e-scooter will take on the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ola S1 Pro in the segment

Ather Energy is all set to launch the new Rizta electric scooter on April 6, 2024, and ahead of the launch, the company has begun accepting pre-bookings for Rs. 999 on its website. The Ather Rizta is the manufacturer’s all-new offering and is targeted at family buyers, which makes for a big chunk of the scooter market. The latest teasers not only announce the opening of the booking window but also preview new features of the offering. 

 

Also Read: Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April

 

 

The Ather Rizta is expected to come with a segment-first anti-skid feature, as per the teaser. The company could be hinting at the inclusion of ABS on the model or, better yet, traction control. Previous social media posts also showcased the upcoming electric scooter’s water-wading capacity, battery safety, and massive seat and under-seat storage capability. 

 

The Ather Rizta is built on a new platform, with extensive learnings from the 450 Series going into the all-new model. Its large proportions promise to be a major talking point on the e-scooter, while we expect to see decent performance and range being crucial factors too. Pricing will be crucial on the Rizta considering the absence of the FAME II subsidy starting next month, even as the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 will provide some relief to EV players until July this year. 

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online

 

 

The Ather Rizta is the company’s opportunity to truly go mainstream, catering to a wider customer base. The new model will be competing against the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, and many more in this space. More details will be revealed at Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6.

 

