Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6

Ather Energy is all set to launch the new Rizta electric scooter on April 6, 2024, and ahead of the launch, the company has begun accepting pre-bookings for Rs. 999 on its website. The Ather Rizta is the manufacturer’s all-new offering and is targeted at family buyers, which makes for a big chunk of the scooter market. The latest teasers not only announce the opening of the booking window but also preview new features of the offering.

The Ather Rizta is expected to come with a segment-first anti-skid feature, as per the teaser. The company could be hinting at the inclusion of ABS on the model or, better yet, traction control. Previous social media posts also showcased the upcoming electric scooter’s water-wading capacity, battery safety, and massive seat and under-seat storage capability.

The Ather Rizta is built on a new platform, with extensive learnings from the 450 Series going into the all-new model. Its large proportions promise to be a major talking point on the e-scooter, while we expect to see decent performance and range being crucial factors too. Pricing will be crucial on the Rizta considering the absence of the FAME II subsidy starting next month, even as the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 will provide some relief to EV players until July this year.

The Ather Rizta is the company’s opportunity to truly go mainstream, catering to a wider customer base. The new model will be competing against the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, and many more in this space. More details will be revealed at Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6.