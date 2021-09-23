Audi e-tron GT: Top Five Highlights

The new Audi e-tron GT has gone on sale in India recently and it is the German carmaker's third electric offering in India after the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback. It comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) of fully import model and the car is manufactured at the Audi Bollinger Hofe facility in Germany. The Audi e-tron GT made its global debut in February this year and has arrived to our shores in just about six months. The new Audi e-tron GT coupe comes in two versions - e-tron GT priced at Rs. 1.80 Crore and RS e-tron GT priced at Rs. 2.05 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Here are the highlights.

Exterior

The new Audi e-tron GT is the sexiest and most futuristic looking Audi ever.

Visually, the electric car sports signature e-Tron pattern panel instead of the grille, bold sculpted lines and a large indentation on the bonnet. While Matrix LED headlights are offered as standard in the RS variant, it is also available as an option on the regular e-tron. However, Audi laser light is available as an option for both models. The Audi e-tron GT rides on 19-inch wheels that can be upsized to 21-inch alloys with aero blades. At the rear, the car gets an end-to-end LED taillamp with arrowhead-shaped LED light signature. In terms of proportions, the Audi e-tron GT measures 4989 mm in length, 1964 mm in width, and 1418 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2903 mm. The car is offered in nine colour options - Ibis White, Ascari Blue, Florest Silver, Kemora Grey, Mythos Black, Suzuka Grey, Tactics Green, Tango Red and Daytona Grey.

Interior and Features

The cabin of the Audi e-Tron GT too looks very modern and inspired from a space ship.

The cabin of the Audi e-tron GT gets a large 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit console and 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display as standard. The cabin design of the e-tron is very much in line with a classic Gran Turismo as front seats are installed in a sporty low position separated by a wide centre console. The system supports natural voice commands and Audi Connect services. The MMI navigation plus comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard offering intelligent navigation with e-Tron specific functions.

Exhaust Note

The fastback design of the Audi e-tron GT looks very appealing.

The e-tron GT also comes with custom software that offers unique exhaust sounds to further amplify its sports car character. The system is called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), and it generates separate exterior and interior sounds using the loudspeakers positioned outside as well as inside.

Powetrain And Performance

The Audi e-tron GT Rs clocks triple-digit speeds in 3.3 seconds.

The standard e-tron GT quattro variant offers an output of up to 390 kW or 523 bhp with a peak torque of 630 Nm. The RS e-tron GT, on the other hand, has an output of 475 kW (637 bhp) and 830 Nm of peak torque. While the e-tron GT Quattro has a range of 500 km, the RS e-Tron GT has a range of 481 km. The e-tron GT Quattro can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 245 kmph. The RS variant does the same in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. There are three modes on offer - Efficiency, Comfort and Dynamic.

Charging

Audi claims that the car can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in 9.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger or in 5 hours 15 minutes via an optional 22kW AC charger.

The Audi e-tron GT is equipped with both AC and DC charging options. The company claims that the car can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in 9.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger or in 5 hours and 15 minutes via an optional 22kW AC charger. With a 270 kW DC charger, the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in just 22.5 minutes.