Auto Sales April 2021: MG Motor India Sells 2565 Units

MG Motor India today released its sales figures for April. The company sold 2565 units last month which is significantly lower than March 2021 and that's because it sold 5528 units then. In April 2020, there were zero sales owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and too had it's share of problems. As a result of the lockdown, sales during the last 15 days of April 2021 were impacted. However, MG Motor India's production and vehicle despatches to dealers were significantly higher than retail sales, with the carmaker currently having an order backlog of over 3 months across its product lines. The carmaker is currently left with no stock at its Gujarat plant.

MG Motor India has been focusing on serving the communities in these challenging times. It has now decided to close its plant for 7 days and conserve industrial oxygen so that it can be diverted to the healthcare segment.

The carmaker has also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat recently. The association has increased the production of oxygen by 15% per hour at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara within a week of their partnership. MG further aims to increase it by 50% soon.

