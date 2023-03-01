Auto Sales February 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 5% Growth In Volume At 172,321 Units

Maruti Suzuki India has released the monthly sales numbers for February 2023, during which the company’s total sales stood at 172,321 units. In comparison, the company sold 164,056 vehicles during the same period in 2022, witnessing a year-on-year growth of over 5 per cent. The company’s total domestic sales stood at 1,55,114 units witnessing nearly 11 per cent yoy growth compared to 1,40,035 units sold in February 2022.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India also exported 17,207 vehicles from the Indian market witnessing over 29 per cent decline in export sales. The company has exported 24,021 vehicles from India in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's combined UV (Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6) sales was 33,550, a growth of 32 per cent

Combined sales of the mini and subcompact category, which includes cars like Alto K10, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio and Wagon R, stood at 1,01,773 units, witnessing a growth if 4.4 per cent YoY. However, the sales number for Ciaz were down by 58 per cent at 792 units. The company also reported a combined utility vehicle or UV (Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6) sales of 33,550, a growth of 32 per cent, while van sales went up by 23 per cent at 11,352 units.

Maruti Suzuki India also sold 3,356 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle witnessing a decline of 8 per cent, while sales to other OEM (Toyota India) grew by 77 per cent at 4,291 units.