Updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Launched With Additional Safety Features, New Dual Tone Paint Finishes

Maruti Suzuki has launched an updated Ciaz in India bringing in added safety kit and new dual-tone paint finishes. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2023 Ciaz gets few cosmetic updates - the dual-tone paint finishes being the only notable change - while the equipment list now offers more standard safety features.

The dual-tone paint finishes are limited to the fully-loaded Ciaz Alpha trim and is priced at Rs. 11.14 lakhs for the manual and Rs. 12.34 lakhs for the automatic (all prices, ex-showroom). The additional outlay over the standard Ciaz Alpha trim gets you a contrast black finished roof in combination with three colour options - Pearl Metallic

Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray and Dignity Brown.

On the safety front, all variants now offer ESP and hill start assist in addition to the standard package of dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. ESP and hill start assist were previously only available on the automatic variants of the compact sedan.

Speaking about the model update, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.”

Mechanically the Ciaz receives no update. Maruti's Honda City rival carries forward the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the car will either be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The automatic variant is said to return a mileage of 20.04 kmpl while the manual will run at 20.65 kmpl.