Car Sales September 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Clocks 15,378 Units In Overall Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold a total of 15,378 units in the month of September 2022, registering a growth of 66 per cent over wholesales in September 2021. For reference, Toyota had sold 9,284 units in the month of September 2021, as cumulative wholesales in this FY from the period of April to September 2022, witnessed a growth of 68 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year. The company registered strong numbers on the back of Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Legender, Toyota Innova Crysta and even the Toyota Glanza.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President- Sales & Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Last month we launched our latest offering from Toyota, the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was first unveiled in July. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received rave reviews, with booking orders exceeding beyond our expectations and further reinforcing customer’s faith and trust in Toyota’s technological prowess.”

Speaking on the delivery status of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, he said, “Dispatches of the vehicle have begun recently, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to drive home the brand-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder this festive season.”

In the same period last year, Toyota recorded a decline of 27.30 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2021 selling 9,284 units as compared to 12,772 units sold in the same month a year ago. That said, Toyota recorded a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 14 per cent as it sold 8,116 units in August 2021 while it's year-to-date (YTD) sales went up by 98 per cent in January - September period at 94,493 units as against 47,743 units in the same period a year ago.