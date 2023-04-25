  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Shanghai 2023: Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery

Auto Shanghai 2023: Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery

CATL’s new ‘condensed battery’ boasts an energy density of 500Wh/kg, almost twice as the current Tesla Model 3 battery.
authorBy Mihir Barve
25-Apr-23 10:42 AM IST
Auto Shanghai 2023_ Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery.jpg

Chinese battery maker CATL unveiled a new ‘condensed battery’ at Auto Shanghai 2023. The new battery boasts an energy density of 500Wh/kg, which is outstanding. To give the number a context, Mercedes-Benz’s EQXX boasts a 100 kWh battery with an energy density of 200Wh/kg, and that EV managed to do as much as 1202 km on a single charge! Now while the EQXX achieves its high range figure with the help of clever aerodynamics, more than doubling its battery density will surely help with range figures by a huge margin. 

 

To make this high density solid-state battery, CATL concentrated a highly conductive electrolyte, and combined it with an ultra-high energy-dense cathode, among other things. How scalable this battery is, and how it depletes over time are still questions that are left unanswered. And as it goes with new technology, the battery packs could also prove to be very expensive. 


While that is said, the implications of the new solid-state battery are far-reaching. Quite simply put, with almost double the energy density of a Tesla Model 3 battery, not only can the EVs go longer on a single charge, they would also require lesser materials to build the batteries. Small sized EVs could still have a small range figure with a tiny battery, making it almost comparable to an ICE counterpart in terms of weight and space in the car. While larger EVs could have huge 200-250 kWh batteries and boast range figures well north of 1000 km, maybe even 1500 km on a single charge. Not just that, since the batteries would actually be light and energy dense, they could even power electric airplanes. 


 

Related Articles
Tesla To Begin Deliveries Of The Cybertruck By Third-Quarter Of 2023, Says Elon Musk
Tesla To Begin Deliveries Of The Cybertruck By Third-Quarter Of 2023, Says Elon Musk
4 days ago
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report
24 days ago
Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk
Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk
24 days ago
Tesla Expects Reduced Tax Credit For Model 3 By March-End
Tesla Expects Reduced Tax Credit For Model 3 By March-End
25 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now