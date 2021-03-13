Autoliv To Set Up New Airbag Inflator Plant In India

Autoliv, Inc, announced its plan to build a new airbag inflator manufacturing plant in India, focused toward supporting its strong Indian market position. Autoliv India has its corporate office, Engineering Centre, and Airbag facilities in Bangalore. The new inflator plant will be built close to Chennai and will serve the Indian demand.

The new inflator plant will be built close to Chennai

The localization of inflator production will meet customer requirements while mitigating global supply chain disruptions and fluctuations. The new inflator plant will further encourage sustainable market growth in India from global and local OEMs.

Joydeep Roy, Autoliv India President and Managing Director, said, "We are optimistic about the business prospect here. We will continue our dedicated work of leading the way to Saving More Lives in India and being a trusted supplier and partner to our customers," he added.

