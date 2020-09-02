New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 

Since July, this is the second instance of a Tesla being involved in a crash while it was being used on autopilot.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The driver was watching a movie while the car was automated
  • This is the second such instance of a Tesla crashing while automated
  • The Tesla rammed into two police vehicles
Tech News

There is a reason why there is so much scepticism around Tesla's autonomous technology. It still isn't bulletproof and the consumers who use these technologies compound issues around safety by being alarmingly careless. Here's another one - in the US, North Carolina to be precise a Tesla driver rammed his car into two police vehicles while he had left the autopilot mode on and he watched a movie instead. 

Tesla has always specified that the people who are driving its vehicles must always pay attention even when the autopilot is on. The ironic bit of this situation is that the police cars which were damaged were responding to another crash on the same road. The Tesla didn't only damage the police cars, but also struck the officers, said a report by CBS17.com. 

5n8hc8p8

"The Highway Patrol said the Tesla's driver ... said he was watching a movie on his phone while the car was on auto-pilot when the collision occurred," said the report which also clarified no one was injured. "It was a simple lane closure and then suddenly death was at our footsteps," Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told CBS17.

This happens at a time when the Tesla stock is soaring new heights and it has become the most valuable automotive company on the planet. Elon Musk has also now become the third wealthiest person on the planet with a net worth of over $115.4 billion. 

7hnsu3fg

Since July, this is the second instance of a Tesla being involved in a crash while it was being used on autopilot. In July, it was a car in Arizona and coincidently, it was a police car even in that case. 

0 Comments

Many experts have repeatedly said that the coining of autonomous technology itself has implications to what a driver understands. Many insurance companies have indicated that self-driving and autonomous cars need to be rebranded so as it the level of automation is clarified to the potential customer so that such incidents don't take place. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie  Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World
Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different? Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?
Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Tesla models

Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities