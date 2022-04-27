Bajaj Auto Q4 FY 2022 Results: Net Profit Rises 10 Per Cent To Rs. 1,469 Crore

Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) has announced the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, and the company has reported 10 per cent growth in net profit for the January-March 2022 quarter at Rs. 1,469 crore. The company had reported net profit of Rs. 1,332 crore in the same period a year ago (January to March 2021). Total revenue from operations declined 7 per cent to Rs. 7,975 crore in Q4 FY 2022 from Rs. 8,596 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In the January to March 2022 quarter, Bajaj Auto reported overall sales volume decline of 17 per cent, with domestic market two-wheeler sales skidding by 30 per cent.

Bajaj reported an overall volumes decline of 17 per cent in the quarter under review, from 11,69,664 units a year ago, to 9,76,651 units in the January to March 2022 period. Domestic two-wheeler sales slipped by 30 per cent, from 4,87,731 units a year ago, to 3,39,100 units in the fourth quarter of FY 2022. Bajaj, India's largest exporter of motorcycles, reported a 7 per cent decline in exports in the quarter under review, down from 5,59,901 units a year ago, to 5,19,991 units in the fourth quarter of FY 2022.

Bajaj Auto says the company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, which is impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

The company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, especially in Q4 / FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, Bajaj said in a statement. On a full year basis, share for motorcycles sold in the domestic market marginally improved to 18.2 per cent. Domestic Commercial Vehicle business recorded a growth of 47% as against industry growth of 21%. As a result share in domestic market stands at 62% (improved by 10.9% over FY21). International business recorded its highest ever sales of over 2.5 million vehicles for FY22. With sales of over US$ 2 billion, exports now contribute over 52% of Bajaj Auto's net sales.