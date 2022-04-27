Bajaj Auto Q4 FY 2022 Results: Net Profit Rises 10 Per Cent To Rs. 1,469 Crore
- Bajaj Auto reports net profit of Rs. 1,469 crore in Q4 FY 2022
- Revenue from operations reported at Rs. 7,975 crore
- Domestic two-wheeler sales decline by 30 per cent in Q4 FY 2022
Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) has announced the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, and the company has reported 10 per cent growth in net profit for the January-March 2022 quarter at Rs. 1,469 crore. The company had reported net profit of Rs. 1,332 crore in the same period a year ago (January to March 2021). Total revenue from operations declined 7 per cent to Rs. 7,975 crore in Q4 FY 2022 from Rs. 8,596 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Bajaj reported an overall volumes decline of 17 per cent in the quarter under review, from 11,69,664 units a year ago, to 9,76,651 units in the January to March 2022 period. Domestic two-wheeler sales slipped by 30 per cent, from 4,87,731 units a year ago, to 3,39,100 units in the fourth quarter of FY 2022. Bajaj, India's largest exporter of motorcycles, reported a 7 per cent decline in exports in the quarter under review, down from 5,59,901 units a year ago, to 5,19,991 units in the fourth quarter of FY 2022.
The company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, especially in Q4 / FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, Bajaj said in a statement. On a full year basis, share for motorcycles sold in the domestic market marginally improved to 18.2 per cent. Domestic Commercial Vehicle business recorded a growth of 47% as against industry growth of 21%. As a result share in domestic market stands at 62% (improved by 10.9% over FY21). International business recorded its highest ever sales of over 2.5 million vehicles for FY22. With sales of over US$ 2 billion, exports now contribute over 52% of Bajaj Auto's net sales.