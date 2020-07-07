Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc Brake Variant Price Revealed

Bajaj Auto has revealed the prices of the Bajaj Platina 100 ES (electric start) in India, which is ₹ 59,373. In comparison, the prices of the Platina 100 ES alloy and the Platina 100 KS alloy (kick start) are ₹ 55,546 and ₹ 49,261 respectively. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Platina 100 ES disc brake is the top-spec model in the Platina 100 range and the only difference between the ES disc brake variant and the regular ES variant is the disc brake. The BS6 range of Platina 100 was launched about a couple of months ago in India.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 Range Launched In India

(The BS6 Platina 100 has three variants, electric start with disc brake, electric start and kickstart)

In terms of engine, the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant gets the same 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which is BS6 compliant and makes 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated to be 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 96.9 kmpl. Bajaj also claims a top speed of 90 kmph on the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Union Demands Plant Closure After 250 Workers Tested Positive For COVID-19

The styling on the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant is also the same as on the regular ES variant. The front gets a re-positioned LED daytime running light on top of the headlamp and the visor is now made of dark plastic instead of being body-coloured. The seat on the motorcycle gets a ribbed design, which has been borrowed from its elder sibling, the Platina 110 H-Gear.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.