Baku Confirmed To Remain On Formula 1 Calendar Till 2026

Formula 1 has announced a new 3-year agreement for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will see the pinnacle of motorsport visit the middle-eastern country until 2026. Formula 1 first raced on the streets of Baku in 2016, when Nico Rosberg won the inaugural race which was then called the European Grand Prix. Since then, the track has produced a new winner each year, including Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, & Max Verstappen.



“The Baku City Circuit has become a hugely popular venue for Formula 1,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 said. “It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory. We are delighted to extend our relationship with the country of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing our growth together.”

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, added, “We are thrilled to confirm our continued partnership with Formula 1. Ever since we first hosted this event in 2016, the economic, social, and cultural impact of the sport on our city and country has been remarkable. The FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX will now continue to inspire and excite our fans for a further three years. The past six races have been some of the best and most dramatic in the sport’s long history and we look forward to creating more magical moments for F1 fans at home and abroad over the next three years – starting with this weekend. Moreover, today’s agreement has come during a weekend that sees us hosting a record number of fans from over 100 countries, which only serves to make this moment even more special.”

Baku has now been well known for the chaotic races it produces each year. Apart from the inaugural race in 2016 which went pretty straightforward, there has been some drama on the street circuit each year, including epic moments like Hamilton brake testing Vettel and him subsequently making a purposeful wheel to wheel contact with the 7-time champion, and also the intra-Red Bull crash between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen that sowed the seeds of Ricciardo leaving Red Bull. The track has been designed by legendary circuit designer Hermann Tilke, and has the longest flat out sections on the calendar, taking the top speeds close to 350 kmph. On the flipside, it also has the narrowest section on the calendar, which is just 7 metres wide.



