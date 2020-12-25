Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas

Making millions of children happy on Christmas isn't an easy job for Santa and Bentley is making sure that Mr. Claus arrives in style and in utmost comfort in his chariot. What we are talking about here is Bentley's new Flying Spur Reindeer Eight that's been designed in Christmas theme and is painted in a special shade which takes inspiration from the cricket ball's colour which is a part of Bentley's range of hues. The lower part of the body is finished in a diamond like pattern painted in grey. Then side sills, lip spoiler on the boot and the rear diffuser are made of carbon fibre.

Also Read: Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production

There is a gold strip centre line running down the hood and connects with the 3D printed gold ornament of a prancing reindeer.

There are plenty of gold-finished elements too on this one off Flying Spur. For instance, there is a gold strip centre line running down the hood and connects with the 3D printed gold ornament of a prancing reindeer. Then the 22-inch alloy wheels and the bumper diffuser on the approach angle too are finished in gold colour and you get similar treatment along the profile. On the inside too you get to see the same cricket ball inspired theme with gold contrast stitching, while 'Mr. Claus' also has his name embossed in gold on the front headrests. And then the list of naughty and nice kids is displayed on the infotainment screen to help Santa deliver gifts to the right boys and girls. But the coolest feature of all has to be the sleigh bell ring at every crank-start.

Also Read: Bentley's First New Blower Completed In 90 Years

On the inside too you get to see the same cricket ball inspired theme with gold contrast stitching.

Now the Bentley Flying Spur already has a powerful 4.0-litre V8 motor under its hood which Bentley thinks is enough to do duty for Santa's chariot. The engine makes 535 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque and does a triple digit run in just over 4.0 seconds while the top-speed is marked at 318 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.