Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) Vehicle Safety Tests To Be Launched On August 22

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme.
By Amaan Ahmed

2 mins read

21-Aug-23 08:00 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) will be formally launched on August 22.
  • Date of implementation was earlier proposed to be October 1, 2023.
  • BNCAP’s star ratings to factor in adult and child occupant protection scores, as well as safety assists.

After a long wait, India’s own vehicle safety testing programme will be formally launched this week. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) on August 22. The programme is a ‘significant step forward in the Government’s commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India’, read a statement from the government press bureau. The ministry has previously indicated it plans to implement BNCAP from October 1, 2023 onwards, but the final rollout date is expected to be confirmed on August 22.

 

Also Read: India To Get Its Own Car Safety Rating System Soon, Says Nitin Gadkari

 

Under BNCAP, manufacturers of passenger vehicles in India will have the option to voluntarily submit cars to be tested, and each car will be awarded a star rating based on its adult occupant  and child occupant protection scores. This, as per the government, will help car buyers ‘make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.’

 

BNCAP is based on the updated Global NCAP crash test protocol, and also draws heavily on Euro NCAP protocol for certain tests. As per the requirements of Bharat NCAP, from 2024 onwards, to be eligible for a test rating of three stars or higher, a car must have electronic stability control (ESC) as standard, as vehicles with ESC only being available as an option cannot receive a test rating higher than two stars under the BNCAP protocol. This has prompted manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai to already make ESC standard across their respective portfolios.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout

 

With increased safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of manufacturers in India, added the government’s press note.

