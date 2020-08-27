New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China

BlackBerry's QNX platform is being integrated into Xpeng's electric cars which will enable level 3 autonomous capabilities, though Xpeng's cars will still trail Tesla's in self driving capabilities.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
BlackBerry's QNX platform will offer offering level 3 autonomous driving ability in Xpeng electric cars

Highlights

  • BlackBerry along with NVIDIA, is involved with Xpeng's overtures
  • QNX was acquired by BlackBerry over a decade ago
  • Originally, QNX OS was conceived as a system for smart cars
Tech News

There was a time when Blackberry was the talk of the town with their qwerty phones among all age groups. But today, they are barely active in the phone industry through third parties. The Canadian company is doing a comeback of sorts using its well documented expertise in auto-tech using its QNX platform. This week, they announced that they will be venturing into supporting the level 3 driving domain controller for Xpeng in China. Xpeng is the big Chinese electric car maker considered by many to be Tesla's rival as it is the most well funded electric-vehicle startup in the world's most populous country.

This is an interesting development as Elon Musk has claimed that Tesla is now close to achieving level 5 autonomous capabilities. QNX is not something new. Back in 2010, Blackberry had acquired a company called the "The Astonishing Tribe" (TAT) for the QNX platform. QNX was already designed for smart cars, but the Canadian company went beyond its original use and adapted the operating system for its BlackBerry 10 line of phones and its iPad rival called the PlayBook.

hnqhsb5c

The mega collaboration between Xpeng, Blackberry and Desay SV is to compete as one of the best cars in the segment.

It seems like the destiny of QNX has come a full circle as it will be used in these electric cars powering their intelligent cockpit. The software developed by Blackberry is capable of competing with likes of Android and Linux. The plan is to use the same for next-gen Xpeng's models.

There is more to this deal between Blackberry and Xpeng. The partnership involves another renowned company working in the automotive system integrators namely Desay SV. Previously a Sino-German joint venture. The company is acting as the bridge between the two as Desay SV has been more active in the Chinese ecosystem by selling to many automotive brands and original equipment manufacturers.

isifarp4

The software developed by Blackberry is capable of competing with likes of Android and Linux. The plan is to use the same for next-gen Xpeng's models.

Xpeng's most famous electric car, the P7, has many other collaborators in terms of features installed in it. Xpeng has many other foreign technologies involved in developing the model to reach their current state. They have NVIDIA's Xavier cockpit chip in their Autonomous Vehicles.

"The vehicle's driving status provides 360-degree omnidirectional perception with real-time monitoring of the surrounding environment to make safe driving decisions," said Xpeng while announcing the P7.

This mega collaboration between Xpeng, Blackberry and Desay SV is to compete as one of the best cars in the segment, in the times to come. Desay SV Automotive has been known for their long standing experience with intelligent cockpits, smart driving, and connected services, which are the key features of the cars being developed by Xpeng.

0 Comments

"Augmented with the safety expertise of BlackBerry QNX, together we can address the diverse needs of an auto industry that is undergoing a meaningful transformation," said John Wall, the senior Vice President and the co-head of BlackBerry technology solutions, the division of the iconic Canadian company that focuses on autonomous cars. The partnership was made possible by Xpeng after they raised $1.1 billion through initial public offering in New York.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021
Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September
Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled
Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt
Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far
"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles
F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities