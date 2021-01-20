BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch: Price Expectation

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is all set to be launched in India and is the long-wheelbase version of the brand's popular luxury sedan. In fact, the long-wheelbase will be denoted in the nomenclature as well and the line-up will be badged as the 320Ld Luxury Line, 330Li Luxury Line, and the 330Li M Sport. For better legroom and rear-seat comfort, the 3GL's wheelbase has been stretched by 110 mm, which is the longest in its class and there are subtle upgrades to make things more comfortable. So, what should be the ideal pricing on the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine?

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a stretched wheelbase and India is the first right-hand-drive market to get the same

Expect the 2021 BMW 3 GL to command a premium compared to the competition. The offering will replace the 3 Series GT in BMW India's line-up and will co-exist with the standard version. Expect prices to start from just under ₹ 50 lakh for the entry-level trims, going up to ₹ 55 lakh for the range-topping version (all prices, ex-showroom India). This puts the new 3 Series Gran Limousine where standard 3 Series tops out while keeping prices aggressive against the competition.

The new BMW 3 Series GL will be the third offering this month to be launched in this segment. The Audi A4 facelift arrived just a few days ago, which was followed up with the Volvo S60 earlier this week. There's also the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE on sale in this space.

The new 3 Series Gran Limousine offers improved legroom, while the seats are more comfortable as well

Apart from the extra wheelbase, the 3 Series GL also offers better-cushioned seats, a panoramic sunroof, and revised suspension for more pliant ride quality. With respect to the powertrain, the long-wheelbase sedan will use the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that develop 190 bhp and 258 bhp respectively. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz India was the first automaker to really take the plunge with the current-generation E-Class, as India became the first right-hand-drive market to get a long-wheelbase version of the sedan. BMW is taking a similar route with the 3 Series Gran Limousine that promises a more luxurious rear-seat experience over the driver-focussed and absolutely fun standard wheelbase version. Pre-bookings for the new 3 GL are already open across BMW dealerships.

