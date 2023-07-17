BMW 7 Series, X7, i7, XM Make Up Nearly A Quarter Of The Brand's India Sales

  • Home
German luxury carmaker has revealed that sales of these 4 high-end cars has grown by 138 % in first half of 2023.
Highlights
  • The brand has already delivered a record 5,867 cars in the first six months of the year.
  • New 7 series commands a waiting period of 4 to 6 months.
  • Around 2,500 units are still waiting to be delivered.

BMW India has had a great first half of the year. In fact the month of June, the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of calendar year itself have shattered all records when it comes to sales in India by the German luxury carmaker. The brand has already delivered a record 5,867 cars in the first six months of the year and around 2,500 units are waiting to be delivered.

Electric i7 is also performing well for the brand.

 

While as expected, more affordable cars like the 3 series and the X1 are leading the sales charts, the flagships too are not far behind. In a special conversation with car&bike, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India shared that four high-end cars - 7 series, XM, i7 and the X7 have seen a growth of 138 % this year.

Also Read: BMW India Reports Highest H1 Vehicle Sales Yet With 5,867 Units Sold In First 6 Months Of 2023

Mr Pawah said,”People normally imagine India being a small car market or an entry-car market, this busts the myth that actually that’s not the case and 20% of our sales are coming from these cars”. He shared that the new 7 series has seen good success and now commands a waiting period of 4 to 6 months.

The X7 starts at Rs. 1.22 crore, ex-showroom.

 

At a starting price of Rs. 1.22 crore, the X7 is the most affordable of the four cars mentioned above. The 7 series starts at Rs. 1.70 crore and its electric counterpart the i7 will set you back by Rs. 1.95 crore. The XM is most pricey of the lot and starts at Rs. 2.60 crore, ex-showroom.
 

