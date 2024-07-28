BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 10 Stats About India’s Most Expensive, Most Powerful Scooter
Published on July 28, 2024
Highlights
- The BMW CE 04 was recently launched in India at Rs 14.90 lakh.
- Powered by a liquid-cooled electric motor, the scooter generates 41 bhp and 62 Nm.
- Gets a 10.25-inch TFT display.
BMW Motorrad recently launched the CE 04 electric scooter in India. Upon its launch in India, it became the most expensive, most powerful scooter currently offered on sale in the Indian market. Bookings for the CE 04 began earlier this month with deliveries slated to commence from September onwards. Here are the top 10 stats about the electric scooter.
1675 mm Wheelbase
The BMW CE 04 has a wheelbase of 1675 mm, making it one of the lengthiest scooters in its class.
231 KG Kerb Weight
The CE 04 has a kerb weight of 231 kg making it one of the heaviest scooters in India.
780 mm Seat Height
The standard seat height of the e-scooter is 780 mm, which can be adjusted to 800 mm with an optional comfort seat from BMW.
15-inch Wheels
The scooter rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm disc brakes at both the front and rear.
Power Figures Of 41 bhp, 62 Nm
Equipped with a liquid-cooled electric motor, the CE 04 generates a maximum power output of 41 bhp, delivering a peak torque of 62 Nm. This makes it the most powerful scooter on sale in India.
120 kmph Top Speed
The BMW CE 04 has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph.
10.25-inch TFT Colour Screen
The electric scooter gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that offers built-in navigation, connectivity, performance data, range information, and charging time.
8.9 kWh Battery Pack, 130 km Range
It is equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of 130 km.
2.3 kW Home Charger
The electric scooter will be offered with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger which takes 3 hours and 30 minutes for 0-80 per cent charge.
Rs 14.90 Lakh Price Tag
Priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in the Indian market.