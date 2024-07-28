Login
BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 10 Stats About India’s Most Expensive, Most Powerful Scooter

Launched at a price tag of Rs 14.90 lakh, the CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BMW CE 04 was recently launched in India at Rs 14.90 lakh.
  • Powered by a liquid-cooled electric motor, the scooter generates 41 bhp and 62 Nm.
  • Gets a 10.25-inch TFT display.

BMW Motorrad recently launched the CE 04 electric scooter in India. Upon its launch in India, it became the most expensive, most powerful scooter currently offered on sale in the Indian market. Bookings for the CE 04 began earlier this month with deliveries slated to commence from September onwards. Here are the top 10 stats about the electric scooter.

1675 mm Wheelbase

BMW CE O4

The BMW CE 04 has a wheelbase of 1675 mm, making it one of the lengthiest scooters in its class.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
 

231 KG Kerb Weight

BMW CE 04 1

The CE 04 has a kerb weight of 231 kg making it one of the heaviest scooters in India.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
 

780 mm Seat Height

 

The standard seat height of the e-scooter is 780 mm, which can be adjusted to 800 mm with an optional comfort seat from BMW. 


 

15-inch Wheels

BMW CE 04 2 5aa21a7392

The scooter rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm disc brakes at both the front and rear.


 

Power Figures Of 41 bhp, 62 Nm

q8kjj4qk bmw ce 04 electric scooter 625x300 08 July 21 877de54853

Equipped with a liquid-cooled electric motor, the CE 04 generates a maximum power output of 41 bhp, delivering a peak torque of 62 Nm. This makes it the most powerful scooter on sale in India.

 

Also Read: New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh

 

120 kmph Top Speed

 

The BMW CE 04 has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph.

 

10.25-inch TFT Colour Screen

BMW CE 04 3

The electric scooter gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that offers built-in navigation, connectivity, performance data, range information, and charging time.


 

8.9 kWh Battery Pack, 130 km Range

BMW CE 04 4 1

It is equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of 130 km.

 

2.3 kW Home Charger

 

The electric scooter will be offered with a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger which takes 3 hours and 30 minutes for 0-80 per cent charge. 

 

Rs 14.90 Lakh Price Tag

 

Priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in the Indian market.




 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW CE 04 electric scooter# BMW CE 04# Most Expensive Scooters In India# Most Powerful Scooter In India# BMW CE 04 Price# BMW CE 04 Power# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
